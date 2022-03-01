Interactive Investor

Pensions Unpacked: are people getting big enough retirement pots?

1st March 2022 09:51

Rebecca O'Connor from interactive investor

Have you started thinking about your pension yet? Join Becky O’Connor, ii’s head of pensions and savings, and James Jones-Tinsley, technical specialist at pensions consultants Barnett Waddingham, for the latest episode of Pensions Unpacked, in which they talk about why we should be more engaged with our pension earlier and where to find the right help.

