Interactive Investor

The Richard Hunter Interview: bargains are big in Japan

3rd May 2022 08:51

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Richard meets Joe Bauernfreund, manager of the AVI Global Trust (LSE:AGT) and AVI Japan Opportunity Trust (LSE:AJOT) at Asset Value Investors. Joe explains why Japan is, surprisingly, years behind other countries in terms of technological capabilities and how, with markets' attention elsewhere, he sees it as a land of great opportunity.

  • Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Insider: better times ahead for these two well-known shares?

about 6 hours ago

Stockwatch: long-term value despite economic headwinds

about 2 hours ago

ii view: BP profits boom, but takes massive hit on Russia exit

about 2 hours ago

Top 10 most-popular investment funds: April 2022

29 minutes ago

Shares for the future: my five best shares for long-term investment

4 days ago

Ian Cowie: topping up a trust that’s a diversifier with a 5.9% yield

5 days ago

Stockwatch: core growth and inflation protection

4 days ago

Your vote counts: BP, Aviva, Rolls-Royce and Lloyds

4 days ago

Don’t be shy, ask ii…which low-cost ETFs should I put in my pension?

5 days ago

60 reasons to sell your UK shares

7 days ago