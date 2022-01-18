Interactive Investor

The Richard Hunter Interview: Ian Cowie on inflation, value stocks, and healthcare

18th January 2022 08:52

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Richard is joined by Ian Cowie, Sunday Times journalist and interactive investor columnist, to discuss the lessons of Covid-19, tracker funds and passive investing, the themes of the decade, the ii Private Investor Index, and more.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: five trusts outpacing and yielding above inflation

about 2 hours ago

The Chart Show: Unilever, Goldman Sachs, Activision Blizzard

about 2 hours ago

AB Foods flags Primark boom despite Omicron

about 3 hours ago

Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q1 2022

1 day ago

The buy case for American bank stocks

1 day ago

How to turbo-charge your budgeting

1 day ago

Fund and trust alternatives to Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith Equity

2 days ago

Twitchy times as US earnings season kicks off

2 days ago

Andrew Pitts’ trust tips: portfolios splutter, but potential bargains emerge

3 days ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: January 2022

3 days ago