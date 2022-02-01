The Richard Hunter Interview: Nick Train on the UK, opportunities, Man Utd and tech
1st February 2022 09:16
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Richard is joined by Nick Train, co-founder of Lindsell Train Limited and manager of the Finsbury Growth & Income (LSE:FGT) investment trust, to discuss the UK market, Manchester United, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), dividends, and more. The fund manager also answers some reader questions.
This episode is also available as a vodcast at: https://youtu.be/Vv_ojJlwrvw
- Our outlook for 2022: key topics and investment ideas for the year ahead
- Examine more articles on investment funds and trusts
- Watch our latest share tips here and subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for free
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.