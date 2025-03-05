Share Sleuth: Games Workshop trimmed and a contrarian buy

Credit: Newscast/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

My trading day in February fell on Monday 17 February. At risk of oversharing, I was recovering from minor surgery (all good, thanks!). Although I rarely listen to music while working, I was playing Ludovico Einaudi through noise-cancelling headphones to block out the sound of builders renovating our house.

I share these background notes not to elicit sympathy, but to reveal my state of mind. My emotions have been fluctuating and, while it is nice to believe investors are 100% rational beings, we know that is not true.

Barring the crazy onset of the pandemic, I also cannot remember a time when the zeitgeist has been more disrupted than since the Trump administration came to power in the US. It looks like my faith in good businesses to adapt is going to be tested again.

Despite conditions making it difficult to keep a cool head, I was in a positive state of mind on Monday 17th. It was a brilliant sunny day, noise cancellation actually works.

Having a system that mostly pre-programmes trades helps too.

Weighing two buys and three sells

To prepare for the trade, I considered two numbers: the Share Sleuth portfolio’s cash balance of £4,100 and the portfolio’s minimum trade size, which was £4,900 (2.5% of the portfolio’s total value).

Since the cash balance was insufficient to fund a trade, I needed to remove or reduce a holding if I was to add shares.

The Decision Engine tells me which of my top 40 shares I can trade meaningfully. This time, 11 of the 40 shares in my Decision Engine were available. The other 29 are excluded because of two preferences and one rule.

I prefer not to trade shares more than once a year, so the Decision Engine excludes shares last traded in the previous 11 months. This stops me from rushing. Because I re-evaluate shares once a year, I think it’s a bad idea to trade more frequently than that.

I also prefer not to trade shares that will publish annual reports soon, because a new annual report is the trigger to reevaluate a share.

When I am very confident, I have occasionally gone against these preferences, but I do not break the rule, which is to trade meaningful amounts. This means I will not compromise on the minimum trade size unless I am liquidating a small holding.

This table shows all the trades that were available to me at more than the minimum trade size of £4,900, after applying these preferences:

Scores and stats: Richard Beddard. Data: ShareScope and annual reports.

Click on a share's name to see a breakdown of the score (scores may have changed due to movements in share price)

Shares marked with an asterisk (*) have been re-scored, click the asterisk to find out why.

The first four columns in this table show the share’s rank, name, an asterisk (*) to explain if I have updated the score, and its score. The higher the score, the more confident I am that a share is a good long-term investment. Low-scoring shares are more speculative.

The second four columns show the ideal holding size (ihs), the actual holding size (hs), the holding size as a percentage of the portfolio’s total value, and the maximum trade size (max-ts).

The ideal holding size is determined by the share’s score. The higher the score, the higher the ideal holding size (see the Share Sleuth explainer for the formula).

Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH), ranked eighth and the highest-ranked share available to trade, had a maximum trade size of £12,519, the same as its ideal holding size. This is because the portfolio held no Renew shares.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), James Halstead (LSE:JHD), Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO), YouGov (LSE:YOU) and Victrex (LSE:VCT) scored 7.0 or more, and could also have been considered. I rarely invest the maximum amount in a new holding. More likely, I would use the minimum trade size.

Tenth-ranked Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) had a maximum trade size of £8,003, which is the difference between the ideal holding size of £11,770 and the actual holding size of £3,767.

In terms of additions, I am most interested in the highest-scoring companies. A new investment in Renew, or an additional investment in Focusrite looked like the best options. They were the only shares that scored 8.0 or more.

The Decision Engine recommended I reduce the holding in Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) even though with a score of 7.4 it is in the buy zone. The maximum trade size is £5,126, representing the difference between the share’s ideal holding size of £9,444 and the actual holding size of £14,470.

It also recommended that I liquidate Share Sleuth’s holdings in Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) and Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS). Their scores are not high enough to justify holding the shares because the formula that determines the ideal holding size evaluates to less than 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value.

Hello, Renew

I slept on the decision. Then, on Tuesday 18 February, I reduced the portfolio’s holding in Games Workshop from 100 shares to 66.

All three shares in the firing line brought something different to the portfolio. Bloomsbury is the only publisher, Celebrus is the only software house, and there is only one Games Workshop.

The Decision Engine rated Games Workshop highest, but there was also much more money at risk. The Games Workshop holding was worth £14,570 compared to a near-minimum holding of £5,560 in Bloomsbury and a subscale holding of £3,400 in Celebrus.

The actual price, quoted by a broker, was £145.72p, which raised £4,944 after deducting £10 in lieu of fees.

Having trimmed Games Workshop, it remains slightly above its ideal holding size.