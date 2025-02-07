Shares for the future: stuck in a technological arms race

Over the past three years, revenue and profit at RWS have not grown. The company still generates high returns on capital (RoC), but it is considerably less profitable than it was a decade before.

Latest results bear the scars of a company transforming itself. In the year to September 2024, revenue declined slightly, adjusted profit declined 10%, and return on capital and cash conversion were sub-par.

RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS) translates and localises content for 83 of the top 100 multinational brands. It is in a technological arms race to stay relevant.

Cash flow has declined in comparison to adjusted profit over the past four years.

This is because the profit measure excludes exceptional costs related to integrating and rationalising subsidiaries. Since these costs should not recur, excluding them may give us a better impression of RWS’ profitability.

The other major drag on cash flow is capital expenditure. This has increased due to investment in RWS’ technology platform, now machine translation is integral to translation and localisation services. The requirement to improve it is unlikely to go away, but the company does expect capital expenditure to moderate somewhat.

Normally I judge performance over a decade or so, but the rapid growth and strong profitability of the 2010s is not very relevant because RWS changed forever in 2021.

The Present (distinctive) [1.5]

Discernible business: Hybrid (human/machine) provider of language services [0.5]

With experienced people: No [0]

That creates value for customers: Quality, privacy [1]

Perhaps in time we will look back on 2021 as the year RWS began its transformation from a translation company that uses technology to a technology company that does translation. That was the year when RWS acquired SDL.

Up until 2021, RWS had enjoyed a long period of sustained growth translating patents and intellectual property for multinational companies in a rapidly globalising economy. During the second half of the 2010’s growth accelerated as it acquired translation companies across a wide range of industries.

RWS had long used technology to manage the translation process, check for errors and even produce drafts. But its translators were its competitive advantage. They are not only linguists but have specialist industry knowledge. RWS employs 1,800 language specialists and draws on a pool of tens of thousands of freelancers.

Since acquiring SDL, the balance has begun to shift more decisively towards technology. The company has developed a slew of solutions from “high touch” specialised services such as RWS’ traditional IP services to Language Weaver, its machine translation platform, which provides instant translation with minimal or no human involvement.

Language Weaver is integrated with Trados, RWS’ computer-assisted translation software, and its network of linguists in its Language eXperience Delivery (LXD) platform, which the company describes as a common supply chain for all its language services. SDL, which acquired Trados in 2005 and Language Weaver in 2010, developed the two key technology components of LXD earlier.

The new RWS also offers technology services. The most notable may be TrainAI. TrainAI collects and processes data for its customers’ AI systems and evaluates and tests those systems. Although RWS says this is a growth opportunity, the market is currently much smaller than the massive language services market.

Today, 55% of content translated by RWS is initially translated by Language Weaver, and 25% of revenue comes from “AI-related” products and services.

Somewhat disconcertingly, this transformation has not been the project of a settled board. The company’s former chief executive Ian El-Mokadem joined just a month before the acquisition of SDL was announced in 2020 and departed this January.

Perhaps reflecting what RWS is becoming, his replacement is Benjamin Faes, who made his name at Google and other technology companies.

Chief financial officer Candida Davies joined RWS a little over two years ago.

The Future (directed) [2]

Addressing challenges: Technology disruption (LLMs?), complexity [0.5]

With coherent actions: Technology investment, business transformation, acquisitions [0.5]

That reward all stakeholders fairly: Customer NPS +48, Staff voluntary attrition 10% [1]

New solutions like Evolve, for enterprises, and HAI, for smaller businesses, insert humans into multi-stage translation processes also including machines.

Evolve, for example, is populated by linguists and industry specialists who fine-tune translations generated by RWS’ old school Neural Machine Translation (NMT) and a private Large Language Model, a type of artificial intelligence made famous by ChatGPT.

NMT is more accurate than LLMs but can be less fluent. Having human arbitrators, reassures customers and will hasten the adoption of AI, but like everybody else I wonder where this will end.

The frantic development of large public LLMs threatens to sweep established technologies before it, potentially commoditising many aspects of translation. RWS is betting on the convergence of NMT and LLMs, but in the brave new world we are rushing towards, it is not obvious who will emerge with competitive advantages: RWS, other translation companies developing AI technologies, or AI companies.

Neither is it obvious how quickly things will change. Some translations are technical and very high stakes, and humans may be required for longer than we think.

For example, RWS says linguistic validation work is growing. Linguistic validation is the quality control of translated clinical drug trial outcomes. This relies on well-established and convoluted translation processes involving multiple human translators and patients to ensure the resulting documentation is not just accurate but conceptually equivalent across different cultures.

The acquisition of SDL, and RWS’ machine-first strategy shows it is tackling the threat of technological disruption head-on by becoming a disruptor, but this has come at a cost.

RWS is not yet generating sufficient returns to justify the cost of its many acquisitions. Return on Total Invested Capital is only 6%. The acquisitions have made the business more complex, which it is resolving through costly transformation programmes.

The disruption makes it a difficult company to evaluate. I simply do not know whether the investment and restructuring has been worth it, and what level of profitability we can expect from an industry that is fundamentally changing.

The price (discounted?) [1]

Yes. A share price of 136p values the enterprise at about £558 million, five times normalised profit.

A score of 6.5 implies RWS may be a good long-term investment.

It is ranked 28 out of 40 shares in my Decision Engine.

22 Shares for the future

Here is the ranked list of Decision Engine shares. I review the scores at least once a year, soon after each company has published its annual report. The price scores are calculated using the share price prior to publication.

Generally, I consider shares that score 7 or more out of 10 to be good value. Shares that score 5 or 6 out of 10 are probably fairly priced.

Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) has published its annual report and is due to be re-scored.

Scores and stats: Richard Beddard. Data: ShareScope and annual reports

Click on a share's name to see a breakdown of the score (scores may have changed due to movements in share price)

Shares marked with an asterisk (*) have been re-scored, click the asterisk to find out why.

