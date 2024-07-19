Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY)’s mission is to publish works of excellence and originality. In the year to February 2024, it produced results of excellence too. They will not be repeated in 2025. The publisher will likely record its first decline in revenue since 2008, but that is because of how good 2024 was - not how bad 2025 may be. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | What is a Managed ISA? Scoring Bloomsbury: publishing phenomenon This was the year Bloomsbury dubbed its most-popular author a “publishing phenomenon”. The Past (dependable) [3] Profitable growth: Double digit revenue and profit CAGRs [1]

Strong finances: Net cash [1]

Through thick and thin: Lowest RoC 11% (2017) [1] In January 2024, just before the financial year end, the company published Crescent City: House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas. Her 23rd book immediately became a global no.1 bestseller and already lofty sales of her titles jumped 161%.

It was almost certainly the most significant factor in a record set of results. Revenue grew 30%, profit grew 54% and Return on Capital (RoC) was double its eight-year average at 44%. At the Annual General Meeting earlier this week, the company confirmed it was performing in-line with analyst forecasts for revenue and profit in the financial year ending in February 2025, when no new Sarah J. Maas titles are anticipated. The bad news is the forecasts are lower. Bloomsbury (£m) 2023 2023 2025 (f) Revenue 246.1 342.7 319.3 Revenue growth 39% -7% Revenue growth since '23 30% Adj. PBT 31.1 48.7 37.6 Adj. PBT growth 57% -23% Adj. PBT growth since '23 21% Adj. PBT margin 13% 14% 12% Source: Bloomsbury trading update 16 July 2024. The good news is they still imply significant growth absent the distorting effect of a new Sarah J. Maas title. If it achieves them, Bloomsbury will have grown revenue 30% and adjusted profit before tax 21% in the two years since 2023. One thing to note though. The company’s financial position was out of date before the annual report was published. In May, after the year-end, it acquired Rowman & Littlefield’s academic imprints and titles, borrowing £35 million to part fund the £65 million transaction. Even though it is Bloomsbury’s biggest acquisition to date, the debt is unlikely to be troublesome given the company’s big net-cash position before the acquisition and generally strong cash flows. The Present (distinctive) [3] Discernible business: Consumer and academic publisher of excellent and original works [1]

With experienced people: CEO Nigel Newton has led the firm for 38 years [1]

That creates value for customers: Entertainment and information [1] Bloomsbury is the only major UK publisher to publish consumer and academic titles. It owns the English language rights to the Harry Potter series outside the US and the rights to the works of Sarah J. Maas, an author at the vanguard of a new subgenre: “romantasy”, since Bloomsbury published her first book 14 years ago. These two franchises are hugely profitable and the reason why Bloomsbury is most closely associated with its Children’s Trade book publishing division, although the books appeal to adults too. Its success in discovering and promoting these authors, other famous names, and in building a third profit engine in academic publishing, has been achieved entirely under the leadership of chief executive Nigel Newton. He founded the business in 1986. Stockwatch: this FTSE 100 share’s 4-year bull run can continue

Sign up to our free newsletter for share, fund and trust ideas, and the latest news and analysis The Academic and Professional division has grown by acquisition over the last two decades. The jewel in its crown is Bloomsbury Digital Resources, which was born in 2016. These are digital collections of books, journals, video and other materials, in the perhaps underserved arts, humanities and social sciences. They are sold to academic institutions and libraries. The Future (directed) [1.5] Addressing challenges: Winner takes all book market book market [0.5]

With coherent actions: Diversification, acquisitions [0.5]

That reward all stakeholders fairly: Could explain itself better to shareholders [0.5] Bloomsbury reports revenue across four divisions: Children’s Trade, Adult Trade, which together encompass consumer books, and Academic & Professional and Special Interest. The Sarah J. Maas effect on 2024’s results is illustrated by comparing the revenue and profit share of the Children’s Trade division. It contributed 41% of revenue in 2023, and 56% in 2024. The profit differential is even greater. In 2023, Children’s Trade contributed 56% of adjusted profit. In 2024 its share was a towering 86%. This dependence is unnerving. It is prudent to assume now Bloomsbury has stopped reporting its growth every year that the fantastically profitable Harry Potter franchise is mature. And although Sarah J. Maas is contracted to write six more books, Bloomsbury needs to find new blockbuster novelists if it is to grow as fast as it has done in the past. Without them Bloomsbury’s Children’s division might look like its Adult Trade division. Although it has many famous award-winning authors, the company’s third-biggest division by revenue often earns profit margins in the low single digits (red line). In some years it loses money.

