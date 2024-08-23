Shares for the future: a speculative stock expecting steady growth

Formerly D4t4, Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS) has transformed itself from a systems integrator to a cloud-based software company. The transformation challenges investors, because the future will not be like the past. Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA Scoring Celebrus: recurring revenue The results for the year to March 2024, were in one way like the past though. Revenue included a large proportion of hardware sales. The Past (dependable) [2.5] Profitable growth: Modest 8-year growth in revenue and profit [0.5]

Strong finances: Net cash [1]

Through thick and thin: Lowest RoC 18% (2022) [1]

The eponymous Celebrus software is largely bundled with larger IT systems sold by partners like SAS, Pega, and Salesforce.com. Historically, the software was installed and integrated locally, but these days Celebrus steers new customers to its cloud-based solution. Existing customers still buy integrated systems, though. Celebrus' biggest partner was responsible for more than £10 million of hardware sales, about a third of Celebrus' total revenue in 2024. The impressive increases in revenue (53%) and adjusted after-tax profit (82%) are distorted by these hardware sales for two reasons. The first is that they cannot be relied on. Much of the revenue was expected for 2023 but delayed into 2024.

The second is that hardware sales are not the long-term future. But they are likely to continue to a varying degree for some time because Celebrus is quite dependent on its biggest partner. The change in the business model has complicated measuring Celebrus' performance too. While the company used to charge customers up front for perpetual software licences and hardware, it has shifted to term licences charged annually. This spreads out the recognition of software licence revenue, which contracted initially as a result. It probably explains Celebrus' pedestrian growth over the last eight years, but growth has resumed. Since 2022, licence revenue has grown 34% in 2023 and 46% in 2024:

Other software revenue streams also reflect the shift to the cloud. Hosting, support and maintenance has grown slightly. Cloud solutions earn the company revenue if they are hosted on Celebrus Cloud, but they do not require support and maintenance like local installations. Service revenue, like getting Celebrus up and running, has declined because Celebrus works “out of the box” in the cloud. Celebrus chooses Annual Recurring Revenue as its primary measure of performance. This is revenue contracted to recur within 12 months from software licences, hosting, maintenance and support contracts. It too is building: Although average cash conversion is above 100%, Celebrus’ cash position at the year end was further swelled because the company owed money relating to the hardware purchases. These bills will have been paid after the year end, reducing the cash pile by about 20%. Return on capital is a volatile measure of software company performance because they typically employ so little tangible capital (i.e. property, plant and equipment). Most of their investment is in operating costs, principally the salaries of software engineers and technical salespeople. Despite the transformation, Celebrus has remained profitable. The company anticipates steady but unspectacular growth in 2025. The Present (distinctive) [3] Discernable business: Sophisticated customer profiling software [1]

With experienced people: Yes [1]

That creates value for customers: Real time customisation and fraud prevention from first-party data [1] D4t4 acquired the Celebrus software in 2015 and changed its name last year. The software collects information about us when we use its customers’ websites and apps, so that their IT systems can interact with us better. It uses real-time biometrics (tracking our cursors and fingers around the screen and measuring the pressure we put on the touchpad, for example) and natural language processing to work out our intentions and steer us through the sales process. One of Celebrus’ key selling points is that the data belongs to the customer. It is not gleaned from cookies tracking us around the Internet. Cookies are a less reliable method of building profiles of customers now that their use is restricted by rules such as GDPR and regulations in many US states. Celebrus was originally designed to help companies with online marketing, but in 2022 it also developed a fraud prevention product because many of its end-customers are financial institutions and retailers. It sounds Big Brother-ish, but Celebrus’ purpose is more noble: to build better relationships between brands and customers via better data. Insider: directors stake £1 million backing recoveries

UK stocks backed after ‘remarkable’ run Customers benefit from the cloud-based system because it means they can be up and running “in minutes instead of weeks” and they get instant access to new functionality, which is added on a six-month cycle. Automation also benefits Celebrus because it lowers costs and means the company can, in theory, scale faster. Software licences are more profitable than hosting, maintenance, and support contracts, which are in turn more profitable than hardware sales. However, automation comes at a price. Celebrus uses hyper-scalers, large cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. These suppliers, Celebrus says, are “very good at adding costs”, so it must design the software to get around their traps. Overseeing this transformation is chief executive Bill Bruno. Although he was appointed in 2021, he was previously vice-president North America. Since that is where most of the company’s revenue is earned, I have deemed him more experienced than I might otherwise! The Future (directed) [2] Addressing challenges: Customer acquisition, dependency on partners [0.5]

With coherent actions: Sales focus, product updates, acquisitions [0.5]

That reward all stakeholders fairly: Customer first, employee friendly, good annual report [1] There is a chart in Celebrus’ 2024 full-year results presentation that shows how Celebrus increased Annual Recurring Revenue. I believe it encapsulates the challenge Celebrus faces. Its sales strategy is called “land and expand” and in 2024 £0.9 million more revenue came from new logos (aka landing new customers) and £4.9 million came from upsell (aka selling more to existing customers, the expand part). It is better at expanding than landing, but ultimately the amount it can expand depends on how much business it can land. Perhaps this is because the markets it has long supplied, like financial services, have sophisticated requirements, and it is harder to sell Celebrus to other end users, although the company increasingly cites retailers and healthcare customers.

