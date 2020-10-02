Shares for the future: upgrades and downgrades

Before I rank all the shares in the Decision Engine table this month, I need to change some of the scores by which the shares are ranked. This is a breach of protocol.

Normally, I score a share once a year as soon as possible after the company has published its annual report, and that is that. The first four elements of the score: profitability, risks, strategy, and fairness remain the same for a year or so.

Despite the fixed element in the scores, the rankings change every time we publish the table because I re-score up to five shares a month. Also, there is a variable element to the score, value, which fluctuates all the time as share prices move up and down.

I rarely re-score in between annual reports because it is exhausting constantly re-evaluating shares, I need to make time to find new shares to evaluate, and usually short-term changes of fortune do not much impact the long-term criteria I evaluate.

Changes in a company’s average profitability only become apparent over many years, risks build and dissipate slowly, strategies take time to play out and corporate cultures that treat staff, shareholders, customers and suppliers well can last generations.

The pandemic, though, has dramatically changed the prospects of some companies over the short and medium term, and while I am mainly interested in whether they will prosper over 10 years or more, they have to survive to reach that goal.

There is a small subset of Decision Engine members that I cannot just assume will survive and ultimately prosper in a way that benefits shareholders, even though they have been terrific businesses. The Decision Engine helps assess if a list of 34 firms are cheap or not.

Either the impact of the pandemic on them is disproportionate, or their financial positions going into the pandemic were less than ideal, or both.

I have dealt with most of these situations in the regular annual reviews, since it became obvious how serious things are. I gave Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Jet2 (LSE:JET2), Next (LSE:NXT), and RM (LSE:RM.), admirable companies all of them, a score of zero for risks because I did not feel I could form an opinion on the short and medium term.

Downgrading Hollywood Bowl

I feel the same way about Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL), which I scored in the very early days of the pandemic and normally would not score again until next year. Hopefully temporarily, I have decided to reduce its risk score to zero, too.

Hollywood Bowl has many virtues, principally a disciplined formula for acquiring, opening and refurbishing bowling alleys executed well by its current managers.

But it is risky for two reasons, in addition to the fact that the pandemic initially closed bowling alleys down and social distancing has reduced how many people can bowl now.

Hollywood Bowl only floated in 2016 and its relatively short history means we haven’t witnessed how it has performed during a big recession.

Also, the company was, relative to the other companies I follow, one of the most dependent on outside finance (leases in the main, but also bank debt) going into the financial crisis.

Since then revenues have collapsed, the company has taken on more debt and although furlough money, agreements with landlords, curbed capital expenditure, a share placing and other measures have reduced costs and brought in cash, I cannot assume Hollywood Bowl’s financial position will be acceptable to me in six months or two years’ time.

Upgrading Next

Next published a mammoth half-year results statement last week and, in the first paragraph, chief executive Simon Wolfson wrote a sentence that should be framed and mounted in the boardroom of every listed company.