Shares for the future: why I may rejig my scoring algorithm

This week, I'm interrupting the regular flow of company scores to pause for thought. For background, I need to explain that you are reading this article about a week after it was written, and three weeks after the Trump administration's Liberation Day tariffs. News coming thick and fast I filed early because I am on holiday. In fact, I filed this article over a week ago, the day after I filed my previous article on Bunzl. I had to rewrite that article because the day I filed it, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) dropped a profit warning. Bunzl did not cite tariffs, just a more challenging economic backdrop - particularly in North America where it earns most of its revenue. Tariffs are surely contributing to the challenges businesses face there though. Economic ructions expose weaknesses in companies we had not previously considered. Bunzl's share price fell 25% that day. The next company on my slate, promotional goods company 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR), sources 60% of its revenue in China and earns 98% of it in the US. You would imagine tariffs could seriously raise costs. 4imprint's annual report a year ago did not mention tariffs. The annual report published last week is sanguine about their direct impact. Like Bunzl, the knock-on effect on the US economy seems to be the bigger concern. But there is much uncertainty about whether tariffs will stick, and what those knock-on effects will be. Last week I reduced 4imprint's score by a point to reflect my uncertainty, but I delayed writing up the share. With news coming thick and fast, I feared I might have to interrupt my holiday to rewrite it. Share Sleuth underperforming Just as events can expose cracks in businesses, they can also expose cracks in investment strategies. The sell-off in the Share Sleuth portfolio has been greater than the sell-off in the wider UK stock market as represented by the portfolio's benchmark (accumulation units in a FTSE All-Share Index tracking fund). Stockwatch: is trade tariff risk really receding?

Ian Cowie: four ways to tap into a potential trade war winner Normally I would not worry about performance, everybody underperforms from time to time. But Share Sleuth has underperformed the tracker fund over the last five years. Data from ShareScope tells me that Share Sleuth was worth £128,202 on 16 April 2020. Today (the day I’m writing, not the day you are reading) is Thursday 17 April 2025 and at yesterday’s close it was worth £181,838, about 42% more. If I had invested the same amount in the tracker five years ago, it would be worth £206,469, an increase of 61%. This is the chart, courtesy of ShareScope. The dark blue line is Share Sleuth. The light blue line is the tracker fund:

