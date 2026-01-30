Tech Focus: Meta, Tesla, CoreWeave, Amazon

A Tesla bot on display during a former China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images.

Meta Platforms

Shares in Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) surged after-hours following its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Earnings per share (EPS) hit $8.88 (£6.45), revenue reached $59.89 billion and Q1 sales guidance hit $53.5-56.5 billion, all beating forecasts.

Facebook’s parent company said that it is looking at almost doubling its spending on artificial intelligence (AI) from $72 billion last year to between $115 billion and $135 billion this year. It’s clearly an aggressive attempt to dominate the AI arms race versus other hyperscalers such as Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL). CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “this is going to be a big year for delivering personal super-intelligence”.

Meta enjoyed a series of price target upgrades following its results including from JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley Piper Sandler and Scotiabank. According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock with a current target price of $844.

Tesla

Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose after the electric vehicle giant reported Q4 adjusted EPS of 50 cents and revenue of $24.9 billion, both ahead of expectations. However, it was the first time that full-year revenue - $94.8 billion this time - actually declined, dropping 3% year-on-year with autos down 11%.

That said, this was not a huge surprise to investors given that Tesla’s recently announced Q4 vehicle delivery figures were down. Tesla argues that it is shifting away from autos towards AI and robotics. It is planning to discontinue production of the Model S and Model X and Tesla announced plans to invest $2 billion in Musk’s AI company xAI.

Plus, it said that plans for its robotaxi were on track for this year, contributing to greater capital expenditure, which is expected to top $20 billion versus $8.5 billion in 2025.

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus hold recommendation from the analyst community with a current target price on the stock of $388.25.

15 most-bought tech stocks on the ii platform

Source interactive investor, 26-28 January 2026.

CoreWeave

Shares in cloud infrastructure company CoreWeave Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:CRWV) enjoyed a boost on Monday after expanding its partnership with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). The two companies said they are strengthening collaboration to accelerate the build-out of more than 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030 to advance AI adoption at global scale. Nvidia also invested $2 billion in CoreWeave shares at a purchase price of $87.20 a share.

Following this update, Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy and raised its target price to $140 from $100. DB said Nvidia’s investment “incrementally strengthens the longer-term view”. Mizuho also raised its price target from $92 to $100 but maintained its neutral rating.

Week Ahead

Amazon

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) prepares to deliver fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday 5 February. After an email was released by mistake, Amazon was forced to reveal plans this week to cut another 16,000 jobs, resulting in a total of 30,000 layoffs over the past three months as AI reduces the tech giant’s need for staff.

Elsewhere, a report from The Information said that Amazon is in talks to invest more than $10 billion in OpenAI alongside Nvidia and Microsoft.

In terms of its results, according to Refinitiv, Amazon’s Q4 earnings per share is expected to hit $1.97, up from $1.95 last quarter on revenues of $211.32 billion versus $180.17 billion in Q3. Focus will be on its cloud division, AWS, which enjoyed an impressive 20.2% jump in revenue last quarter to $33 billion. This figure is anticipated to rise to $34.9 billion in Q4.

According to Refinitiv, there is a consensus buy recommendation on the stock from analysts with an average target price of $293.18, up around 20% versus the current share price.