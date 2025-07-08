Tech trends and overlooked UK stocks
It’s the sector where investors have made a fortune in recent years, but what now? Tech analyst Harry Evans discusses stock valuations, trade deals, key themes and stocks to watch.
8th July 2025 14:45
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
It’s the sector where investors have made a fortune in recent years, but what now? Lee Wild talks to Harry Evans, technology analyst at Singer Capital Markets, about stock valuations, trade deals, key themes and stocks to watch.
0:00 Video summary
0:48 Should you stay invested in tech?
2:05 Are tech stocks overvalued?
3:34NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), AI and new growth opportunities
7:50 Tech sector reaction to trade uncertainty
9:29 Threats to tech boom and stocks to watch including Netcall (LSE:NET) and RM (LSE:RM.)
14:05 A UK investment trust exposed to tech
14:53 Tech trends and a competitive advantage
