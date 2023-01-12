Three big questions dividing fund managers at the start of 2023

Amid the usual predictions made for the year ahead, there are some things fund managers do not agree on. Kyle Caldwell considers three areas of debate.

It is the time of the year when dust is blown off crystal balls as the experts make predictions for what 2023 has in store for investors.

As 2022 proved, making forecasts is a tricky business, with heavy losses for bonds, particularly UK government bonds (gilts) and UK index-linked bonds, catching various pros off guard.

In 2023, one predictions that has been made is that now is a good time to size up cheap shares in the emerging markets and Japan. The UK has also been hotly tipped, with various fund managers pointing out that mid- and small-cap stocks have been oversold on recession concerns.

However, there are a number of things that fund managers do not universally agree on. Below we round-up three areas of debate.

Is a recession priced into stock markets?

Generally, recessions are associated with lower stock market prices, resulting in higher levels of volatility than usual. Therefore, given the UK is at the start of a long recession, which is expected to last for two years, it is challenging backdrop for investors to navigate.

However, some fund managers are upbeat, pointing out that as the stock market is forward-looking, the recession has already been priced into the market. In this camp is Ian Lance, co-manager of Temple Bar (LSE:TMPL) investment trust. Appearing last month in our On The Money podcast, Lance said: “I think [a recession] is already being priced into the market. If you look at the performance of different sectors year-to-date, the best-performing sectors are the most defensive ones, things such as tobacco and consumer staples.

“The worst-performing sectors year-to-date are autos, housebuilders, and retailers. Some of those sectors have halved year-to-date. This certainly suggests that a recession is being priced in.”

Also looking on the bright side is Richard Buxton, fund manager of the Jupiter UK Alpha fund. Buxton points out that “this recession is going to be different from previous ones”, as it is “likely to be shallow but lengthy rather than deep”. He expects employment to remain high, pointing out that “many small businesses are struggling to fill vacancies”.

Another reason to be optimistic, according to Buxton, is that UK shares are so cheap that “further material declines are unlikely”. He notes that the UK equity market “has materially underperformed other equity markets in recent years – a result of Brexit, a value bias to unpopular sectors and persistent net selling”. Buxton adds: “In a historical context, UK equities look very attractively valued.”

However, the bearish viewpoint is that company earnings forecasts heading into a recession are too optimistic, and will be cut. In response, the market will likely take a dim view of this and re-price accordingly.

Duncan MacInnes, fund manager of Ruffer Investment Company (LSE:RICA), says the stock market moved lower in 2022 “because of interest rates going up”. He added: “It's not come down because of corporate earnings being reduced. The S&P 500 is still forecast to grow earnings 8% next year. We think that's way too optimistic. In recessions, earnings usually fall 10% to 20%, so earnings could still fall.”

Central to how markets fare in a recessionary environment is whether interest rate rises have the desired impact in reducing red-hot inflation.

Johanna Kyrklund, chief investment officer and co-head of investment at Schroders, says: “Inflation is the key to market performance in 2023. Provided inflation does come down, we could start to see a more benign environment for markets. But if inflation persists, then we've got a problem on our hands. Rates might then have to go even higher, and markets would have to reassess valuations once again.”

Taking in late December 2022, MacInnes’ was of the view that inflation will fall in 2023, but be volatile over the next decade.

“The last decade had 2% inflation with very little volatility around that. The next decade might have 3% or 4% inflation on average, but with 10% inflation like today and some periods of lower inflation, zero inflation or deflation.

“I think as we move into next year - we are at peak inflation now - we head into that sort of disinflationary part of the inflation-volatility journey. So, lower inflation [in 2023] would be our guess.”

Consumer-facing shares: time to buy or avoid?

Consumer discretionary companies – those that provide products and services not viewed by consumers as being essential – face a challenging backdrop if, as expected, UK consumers tighten their belts during a recession.

However, as ever, there will be both winners and losers, meaning there are opportunities in the economic malaise. Neil Hermon, fund manager of Henderson Smaller Companies (LSE:HSL) investment trust, picked out four shares he thinks look well placed to weather the storm of a decline in consumer spending: Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL), Young & Co's Brewery (LSE:YNGA), DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), and Team17 (LSE:TM17), a developer of computer games.

Feeling more cautious about the consumer is Gervais Williams, fund manager of Diverse Income Trust (LSE:DIVI). He says that he “doesn’t think the consumer will necessarily be as buoyant as people hope”.

Williams added: “I think it's going to be quite a long period where we get through the cost-of-living crisis. Companies themselves may have some setbacks. There may be more profit warnings, and it may be that governments continue to run out of money and have to keep raising taxes.”

One company that he thinks will buck the trend is AO World (LSE:AO.), the online electricals firm. Williams’ view is that the firm is in a better position than rivals to grow market share by “improving efficiencies”.