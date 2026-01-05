Top 10 most-purchased ETFs: December 2025

The clamour for precious metals exposure has only intensified in the final month of 2025, with exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors piling into portfolios focused on silver and gold.

Both funds that track the price of the metals and those that buy into the shares of companies that mine them have made huge returns in 2025. Our list of bestselling ETFs for December shows that investors continued to chase those returns as the year drew to a close.

Our figures, which track the number of buys among interactive investor customers but exclude regular investing, show that the iShares Physical Silver ETC GBP (LSE:SSLN) has moved back into first place, knocking iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN) into second.

What’s interesting is these names are joined by two new entrants with a similar focus. There’s the WisdomTree Physical Silver ETC (LSE:PHAG), but also the Global X Silver Miners ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SILG).

The silver miners ETF has done the biggest one-year total return from our list, demonstrating just how strongly mining shares can perform when things are going well.

But it’s worth noting that such volatility also applies on the way down, and that this is a fund with some punchy bets. Top holding Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) accounted for 14.5% of the fund at the end of December, with Pan American Silver Corp (TSE:PAAS) on 13.9%.

When it comes to the physical silver funds, the iShares name looks much more appealing on price. It lists an ongoing charges figure of 0.2%, while the WisdomTree fund lists a much higher fee of 0.49%.

Tech wreck

Investors continued to back US, global and tech shares via different share classes of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc (LSE:VUAA) and Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP), as well as the Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ).

That suggests they are unfazed by concerns about, for example, an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble bursting any time soon or the US losing its dominant grip on global markets.

As mentioned, investors also continue to make good use of the ‘distribution’ share classes for the US and global trackers, an option that would pay out any dividends received rather than reinvesting them. Using such an option could see you miss out on the full gains of compound returns over time.

It’s finally worth pointing to a racy option that has entered the bestseller list for December. The WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged (LSE:QQQ3), as its name suggests, offers an amplified form of exposure to the Nasdaq 100 using debt, with the prospect of much greater gains or losses.

This is an extremely punchy ETF that could leave investors with big losses if it goes wrong. However, the big gains it can make at times, demonstrated by its three-year returns figure, may well lure some in.

Top 10 most popular ETFs in December

Source: FE Analytics. The top 10 is based on the number of buys in December. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.