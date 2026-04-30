Utilities sector booming as fundraising questions answered

An ambitious plan by United Utilities Group Class A (LSE:UU.) to support new homes, data centres and clean energy in the North West is set to involve retail investors as part of an £800 million fundraising.

The equity issue will underpin £2.5 billion of incremental investment in United’s AMP8 five-year regulatory cycle, taking the total for the 2025-30 period to £11.5 billion.

Shares jumped almost 13% to a fresh record high of 1,480p as United said its asset base would now grow at a compound annual rate of 10% through to 2030, up from previous guidance of 7%.

Its upgraded financial framework is also targeting regulatory returns of 10-11% in the AMP8 period, an increase of 100 basis points versus prior guidance.

City firm Morgan Stanley pointed out that asset base growth is a key driver of valuations in the sector and that the equity raise also answered questions about funding.

It added: “Amid rising capex needs across regulated utilities, this is not the first time we have seen simultaneous increase in capex and capital raise.

“We view this as a positive with any funding questions answered immediately and with capital going directly to value accretive growth. We also note a strong precedent of markets ultimately taking these announcements well.”

Midlands-focused Severn Trent (LSE:SVT) shares lifted 246p to 3,293p while South West Water business Pennon Group (LSE:PNN) rallied 36.5p to 553p and near the top of the FTSE 250 index.