The Week Ahead: AB Foods, Dixons Carphone, AO World
25th June 2021 12:03
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results, including three household names that have done well recently.
Monday 28 June
Trading statements
Anglo-Eastern Plantations
AGM/EGM
Anglo-Eastern Plantations, Avacta, City Pub Group, Escape Hunt, Eurasia Mining, Futura Medical, Gulf Marine Services, Hiscox, ImmuPharma, Kanabo, Longboat Energy, Pennon, Symphony Environment Technologies, Volvere, Zinnwald Lithium
Tuesday 29 June
Trading statements
Appreciate Group, D4t4 Solutions, Hunting, Lamprell, Lookers, React Group, SEEEN, Trakm8
AGM/EGM
Anglo Asian Mining, Attraqt Group, British & American Investment Trust, City of London Investment Group, Cizzle Biotechnology, Crimson Tide, Gama Aviation, GB Group, Greencare Capital, Impellam, Mears, Mobile Tornado, MyHealthChecked, NAHL Group, Pacific Assets Trust, Rockhopper Exploration, Sound Energy, Sportech, St Mark Homes, Universe Group, Watchstone
Wednesday 30 June
Trading statements
Civitas Social Housing, Dixons Carphone (LSE:DC.), Non-Standard Finance, Serco, Stagecoach, Studio Retail, Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
4Basebio UK Societas, Afentra, Angle, ASA Internationa, Asiamet Resources, Bacanora Lithium, Block Energy, Chesterfield Resources, Cobra Resources, Creo Medical, DeepMatter, Eden Research, Gamesys, Getech, Good Energy, Gulf Marine Services, Immotion Group, Ingenta, Inspired Energy, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Kefi Gold & Copper, Kingfisher, Kropz, London Security, Longboat Energy, Lookers, Metals Exploration, Midatech Pharma, National World, Pathfinder Minerals, Petropavlovsk, Phoenix Global Resources, Plaza Centers, Provident Financial, Rockfire Resources, Savannah Energy, SpaceandPeople, Tower Resources, TP Group, Victoria Oil & Gas, W Resources
Thursday 1 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Burberry (LSE:BRBY), Premier Foods (LSE:PFD) and Smiths News (LSE:SNWS).
Trading statements
Abcam, AO World (LSE:AO.), Argentex, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Micro Focus International, Polar Capital
AGM/EGM
3i Group, Abcam, C&C Group, DP Aircraft I, EJF Investments, JD Sports Fashion, McKay Securities, Trainline
Friday 2 July
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Mining Minerals and Metals
