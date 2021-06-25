Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: AB Foods, Dixons Carphone, AO World    

25th June 2021 12:03

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results, including three household names that have done well recently.

Monday 28 June

Trading statements 

Anglo-Eastern Plantations

AGM/EGM

Anglo-Eastern Plantations, Avacta, City Pub Group, Escape Hunt, Eurasia Mining, Futura Medical, Gulf Marine Services, Hiscox, ImmuPharma, Kanabo, Longboat Energy, Pennon, Symphony Environment Technologies, Volvere, Zinnwald Lithium

Tuesday 29 June

Trading statements 

Appreciate Group, D4t4 Solutions, Hunting, Lamprell, Lookers, React Group, SEEEN, Trakm8

AGM/EGM

Anglo Asian Mining, Attraqt Group, British & American Investment Trust, City of London Investment Group, Cizzle Biotechnology, Crimson Tide, Gama Aviation, GB Group, Greencare Capital, Impellam, Mears, Mobile Tornado, MyHealthChecked, NAHL Group, Pacific Assets Trust, Rockhopper Exploration, Sound Energy, Sportech, St Mark Homes, Universe Group, Watchstone

Wednesday 30 June

Trading statements 

Civitas Social Housing, Dixons Carphone (LSE:DC.), Non-Standard Finance, Serco, Stagecoach, Studio Retail, Topps Tiles

AGM/EGM

4Basebio UK Societas, Afentra, Angle, ASA Internationa, Asiamet Resources, Bacanora Lithium, Block Energy, Chesterfield Resources, Cobra Resources, Creo Medical, DeepMatter, Eden Research, Gamesys, Getech, Good Energy, Gulf Marine Services, Immotion Group, Ingenta, Inspired Energy, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Kefi Gold & Copper, Kingfisher, Kropz, London Security, Longboat Energy, Lookers, Metals Exploration, Midatech Pharma, National World, Pathfinder Minerals, Petropavlovsk, Phoenix Global Resources, Plaza Centers, Provident Financial, Rockfire Resources, Savannah Energy, SpaceandPeople, Tower Resources, TP Group, Victoria Oil & Gas, W Resources

Thursday 1 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Burberry (LSE:BRBY), Premier Foods (LSE:PFD) and Smiths News (LSE:SNWS).
 
Trading statements 

Abcam, AO World (LSE:AO.), Argentex, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Micro Focus International, Polar Capital

AGM/EGM

3i Group, Abcam, C&C Group, DP Aircraft I, EJF Investments, JD Sports Fashion, McKay Securities, Trainline

Friday 2 July

Trading statements 

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Mining Minerals and Metals 

