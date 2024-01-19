Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: AB Foods, easyJet, WH Smith, Wetherspoon, Fevertree

A spread of companies across large, mid and small-caps publish results in the coming days, and the past few weeks demonstrate there’s potential for some big surprises. Here are the key dates for your diary.

19th January 2024 13:15

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 22 January

Trading statements

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, City of London Investment Group, Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

AGM/EGM

Highcroft Investments, Smart Metering Systems

Tuesday 23 January

Trading statements

Aptitude Software, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Crest Nicholson, FireAngel Safety Technology, Henry Boot, Ilika, Marston's, Premier Foods, Staffline, Velocity Composites, Watkin Jones 

AGM/EGM

C4X Discovery, Marston's, Mitchells & Butlers

Wednesday 24 January

Trading statements

Computacenter, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Fresnillo, Hargreaves Services, Hochschild Mining, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), Lords Group Trading, PayPoint, PensionBee, Quilter, TI Fluid Systems

AGM/EGM

Henderson Far East Income, Lowland Investment Co, Tracsis

Thursday 25 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon, Solid State and Victrex.

Trading statements

Britvic, Conduit Holdings, CVS Group, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Foxtons, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Halfords, Idox, IG Group, Intermediate Capital Group, Mitie Group, NCC Group, Newmark Security, Next 15 Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Secure Trust Bank, St James's Place, Time Finance, Titon Holdings, Wizz Air 

AGM/EGM

Alteration Earth, Britvic, Greencore, Henderson European Focus Trust, Ixico

Friday 26 January 

Trading statements

Paragon Banking Group, Record, WH Smith

AGM/EGM

Avon Protection, On The Beach, WH Smith

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

