The Week Ahead: AB Foods, easyJet, WH Smith, Wetherspoon, Fevertree
A spread of companies across large, mid and small-caps publish results in the coming days, and the past few weeks demonstrate there’s potential for some big surprises. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 22 January
Trading statements
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, City of London Investment Group, Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Polar Capital Global Financials Trust
AGM/EGM
Highcroft Investments, Smart Metering Systems
Tuesday 23 January
Trading statements
Aptitude Software, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Crest Nicholson, FireAngel Safety Technology, Henry Boot, Ilika, Marston's, Premier Foods, Staffline, Velocity Composites, Watkin Jones
AGM/EGM
C4X Discovery, Marston's, Mitchells & Butlers
Wednesday 24 January
Trading statements
Computacenter, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Fresnillo, Hargreaves Services, Hochschild Mining, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), Lords Group Trading, PayPoint, PensionBee, Quilter, TI Fluid Systems
AGM/EGM
Henderson Far East Income, Lowland Investment Co, Tracsis
Thursday 25 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon, Solid State and Victrex.
Trading statements
Britvic, Conduit Holdings, CVS Group, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Foxtons, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Halfords, Idox, IG Group, Intermediate Capital Group, Mitie Group, NCC Group, Newmark Security, Next 15 Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Secure Trust Bank, St James's Place, Time Finance, Titon Holdings, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Alteration Earth, Britvic, Greencore, Henderson European Focus Trust, Ixico
Friday 26 January
Trading statements
Paragon Banking Group, Record, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
Avon Protection, On The Beach, WH Smith
