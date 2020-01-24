The Week Ahead: All eyes on Super Thursday
It’s busy in the US, but events in the UK don’t peak until Thursday. Our head of markets reveals all.
- Get all the key US Q4 earnings season dates here
- Want to buy and sell international shares? It’s easy to do. Here’s how
Monday 27 January 2020
Trading statements
Petra Diamonds, ITM Power
Tuesday 28 January
Trading statements
McCarthy Stone, PZ Cussons, Virgin Money UK, Euromoney Institutional Investor, AG Barr, Crest Nicholson
AGM/EGM
Wey Education, Greencore Group, UDG Healthcare
Wednesday 29 January
Trading statements
Wizz Air Holdings, Hargreaves Services
AGM/EGM
Virgin Money UK, PROACTIS Holdings, Tharisa
Thursday 30 January
Bank of England interest rate decision.
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Victrex (LSE:VCT), Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH), Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), Cohort (LSE:CHRT)
Trading statements
St James's Place, TalkTalk Telecom, Unilever, Diageo, Intermediate Capital Group, MITIE Group, BT Group, UK Commercial Property REIT, Renishaw, Rank Group, Angle
Friday 31 January
Trading statements
Britvic, Premier Veterinary Group, SSE, Hargreaves Lansdown
AGM/EGM
Henderson European Focus Trust, Ferguson
