The Week Ahead: All eyes on Super Thursday 

Monday 27 January 2020

Trading statements

Petra Diamonds, ITM Power

Tuesday 28 January

Trading statements

McCarthy Stone, PZ Cussons, Virgin Money UK, Euromoney Institutional Investor, AG Barr, Crest Nicholson

AGM/EGM

Wey Education, Greencore Group, UDG Healthcare

Wednesday 29 January

Trading statements

Wizz Air Holdings, Hargreaves Services

AGM/EGM

Virgin Money UK, PROACTIS Holdings, Tharisa

Thursday 30 January

Bank of England interest rate decision.

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Victrex (LSE:VCT), Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH), Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), Cohort (LSE:CHRT)

Trading statements



St James's Place, TalkTalk Telecom, Unilever, Diageo, Intermediate Capital Group, MITIE Group, BT Group, UK Commercial Property REIT, Renishaw, Rank Group, Angle

Friday 31 January

Trading statements

Britvic, Premier Veterinary Group, SSE, Hargreaves Lansdown

AGM/EGM

Henderson European Focus Trust, Ferguson

