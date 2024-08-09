Interactive Investor
The Week Ahead: Aviva, Admiral, Flutter

Despite the summer holidays being in full swing, there are plenty of companies issuing trading updates and financial results. Here are the key dates for your diary.

9th August 2024 13:23

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 12 August

Trading statements

Marshalls, Serinus Energy, Team Internet

AGM/EGM

Alpha Financial Markets, Dekel Agri-Vision, Firering Strategic Minerals, Global Smaller Cos Trust, Mobile Tornado, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Sondrel Holdings

Tuesday 13 August

Trading statements

Dowlais Group, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Gem Diamonds, Genuit Group, Georgia Capital, Just Group, Network International Holdings, Syncona Ltd, Synthomer

AGM/EGM

abrdn Property Income Trust, Aptamer Group, Chariot Ltd, CML Microsystems, Shuka Minerals, Telecom Plus

Wednesday 14 August

Trading statements

Amaroq Minerals, Atalaya Mining, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Balfour Beatty, Glanbia, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Kenmare Resources, Secure Trust Bank

AGM/EGM

Codex Acquisitions, Enwell Energy, Fenikso, Mountview Estates, Silver Bullet Data Services

Thursday 15 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays, GSK, Haleon, HSBC, Rio Tinto and Shell.

Trading statements

Admiral Group (LSE:ADM), Diversified Energy Company, Empiric Student Property, Evoke, ITM Power, OSB Group, Rank Group, Redcentric, Temple Bar Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

C&C Group, Safestay

Friday 16 August

Trading statements

Afarak Group

AGM/EGM

daVictus, Neometals, Sancus Lending Group

