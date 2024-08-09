The Week Ahead: Aviva, Admiral, Flutter
Despite the summer holidays being in full swing, there are plenty of companies issuing trading updates and financial results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
9th August 2024 13:23
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 12 August
Trading statements
Marshalls, Serinus Energy, Team Internet
AGM/EGM
Alpha Financial Markets, Dekel Agri-Vision, Firering Strategic Minerals, Global Smaller Cos Trust, Mobile Tornado, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Sondrel Holdings
Tuesday 13 August
Trading statements
Dowlais Group, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Gem Diamonds, Genuit Group, Georgia Capital, Just Group, Network International Holdings, Syncona Ltd, Synthomer
AGM/EGM
abrdn Property Income Trust, Aptamer Group, Chariot Ltd, CML Microsystems, Shuka Minerals, Telecom Plus
Wednesday 14 August
Trading statements
Amaroq Minerals, Atalaya Mining, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Balfour Beatty, Glanbia, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Kenmare Resources, Secure Trust Bank
AGM/EGM
Codex Acquisitions, Enwell Energy, Fenikso, Mountview Estates, Silver Bullet Data Services
Thursday 15 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays, GSK, Haleon, HSBC, Rio Tinto and Shell.
Trading statements
Admiral Group (LSE:ADM), Diversified Energy Company, Empiric Student Property, Evoke, ITM Power, OSB Group, Rank Group, Redcentric, Temple Bar Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
C&C Group, Safestay
Friday 16 August
Trading statements
Afarak Group
AGM/EGM
daVictus, Neometals, Sancus Lending Group
