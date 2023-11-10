Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Aviva, Imperial Brands, Vodafone, SSE

Another bunch of the FTSE 100’s big dividend payers present results in the coming days, and income investors will be hoping for more good news on the payout. Here are the key dates for your diary.

10th November 2023 12:18

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 13 November

Trading statements

Bank of Cyprus, British Land, Kainos, Team Internet Group

AGM/EGM

Ironveld, Victoria

Tuesday 14 November

Trading statements

ActiveOps, Babcock International, Bank of Georgia, Castings, ConvaTec, DCC, Forterra, Gear4Music, Genel Energy, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Hill & Smith, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Informa, Land Securities, Oxford Instruments, Picton Property Income, Renalytix, Vesuvius, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Wise

AGM/EGM

Celsius Resources, Essentra, Financials Acquisition Corp, Fonix Mobile, Petra Diamonds, Smoove, t42 IoT Tracking Solutions

Wednesday 15 November

Trading statements

Diversified Energy, Experian, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Genuit, Intermediate Capital, Ninety One, Renold, SSE (LSE:SSE), Synthomer, Tracsis, Tullow Oil, Warehouse REIT

AGM/EGM

Alternative Income REIT, Ascent Resources, CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income, European Opportunities Trust, Hays, Henderson Eurotrust, Northern Bear, Reach, Synergia Energy, Zegona Communications

Thursday 16 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GSK, Shell and Unilever.

Trading statements

Assura, Atalaya Mining, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Burberry, Close Brothers, CMC Markets, Crest Nicholson, Halma, Great Portland Estates, Kier, International Distributions Services, Investec, Liontrust Asset Management, Manolete Partners, Marks Electrical, Melrose Industries, Norcros, Premier Foods, Qinetiq, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Syncona, Tatton Asset Management, Tyman, United Utilities, Young & Co's Brewery

AGM/EGM

Close Brothers, Craneware, Critical Mineral Resources, Dunelm, Eagle Eye Solutions, Kier Group, Marble Point Loan Financing, MJ Gleeson, Origin Enterprises, Ricardo, Smiths Group

Friday 17 November

Trading statements

Record

AGM/EGM

Future Metals, Red Rock Resources, Rockpool Acquisitions, Saietta Group

