The Week Ahead: Aviva, Imperial Brands, Vodafone, SSE
Another bunch of the FTSE 100’s big dividend payers present results in the coming days, and income investors will be hoping for more good news on the payout. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 13 November
Trading statements
Bank of Cyprus, British Land, Kainos, Team Internet Group
AGM/EGM
Ironveld, Victoria
Tuesday 14 November
Trading statements
ActiveOps, Babcock International, Bank of Georgia, Castings, ConvaTec, DCC, Forterra, Gear4Music, Genel Energy, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Hill & Smith, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Informa, Land Securities, Oxford Instruments, Picton Property Income, Renalytix, Vesuvius, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Wise
AGM/EGM
Celsius Resources, Essentra, Financials Acquisition Corp, Fonix Mobile, Petra Diamonds, Smoove, t42 IoT Tracking Solutions
Wednesday 15 November
Trading statements
Diversified Energy, Experian, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Genuit, Intermediate Capital, Ninety One, Renold, SSE (LSE:SSE), Synthomer, Tracsis, Tullow Oil, Warehouse REIT
AGM/EGM
Alternative Income REIT, Ascent Resources, CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income, European Opportunities Trust, Hays, Henderson Eurotrust, Northern Bear, Reach, Synergia Energy, Zegona Communications
Thursday 16 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GSK, Shell and Unilever.
Trading statements
Assura, Atalaya Mining, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Burberry, Close Brothers, CMC Markets, Crest Nicholson, Halma, Great Portland Estates, Kier, International Distributions Services, Investec, Liontrust Asset Management, Manolete Partners, Marks Electrical, Melrose Industries, Norcros, Premier Foods, Qinetiq, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Syncona, Tatton Asset Management, Tyman, United Utilities, Young & Co's Brewery
AGM/EGM
Close Brothers, Craneware, Critical Mineral Resources, Dunelm, Eagle Eye Solutions, Kier Group, Marble Point Loan Financing, MJ Gleeson, Origin Enterprises, Ricardo, Smiths Group
Friday 17 November
Trading statements
Record
AGM/EGM
Future Metals, Red Rock Resources, Rockpool Acquisitions, Saietta Group
