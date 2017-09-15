The week ahead: Babcock, Finsbury Food
15th September 2017 16:20
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Baker Finsbury Food kicks the week off, while Babcock and small-cap winners Keyword Studios, MaxCyte and Attraqt also report.
Monday 18 September
The week kicks off with full-year results from baker. It's already said it expects to deliver profits in line with market expectations on revenues of around £314 million.
While revenues are growing, it's only modest at 3% on a like-for-like basis and below Investec Securities' forecast. Therefore, the broker has reduced its expectations for full-year 2017 pre-tax profit by 4% to £17.2 million.
That puts Investec more in line with consensus, but it's why the target price is reduced by 14% to 140p. Still, that implies upside of around 40% from Friday's price of £1. Finsbury trades on a discount versus other own label operators, explains analyst Nicola Mallard.
Looking further down the road, Mallard says she is keeping a "prudent view on profit growth for 2018" as cost pressures remain abundant, including a spike in the price of butter to levels not seen before.
It's something that's concerning many, including the company itself. However, it reckons it is well equipped to maintain its market position and continue to deliver growth and improved shareholder value over the period ahead.
Three weeks ago, the company announced it had closed its loss-making Grain D'Or business, which provided premium baked goods for the UK pastry sector.
Trading Statements
Ergomed, M.P. Evans, Medica, Secure Income Reit, Concurrent Technologies, Green Reit, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Finsbury Food, City of London Investment Group, DP Poland, Learning Technologies
AGM/EGM
Mercia Technologies
Tuesday 19 September
Trading Statements
Yu Group, MaxCyte, Keywords Studios, Gulf Marine Services, Flowgroup, Judges Scientific, PureCircle, Eagle Eye Solutions, Advanced Medical Solutions, Sinclair Pharma, Swallowfield, Anpario
AGM/EGM
HML Holdings, Safeland
Wednesday 20 September
The big one this week could be a trading update from £4 billion support services behemoth. It's been a tough few weeks for the sector, with a number of high-profile profit warnings including most recently from .
Babcock has been on a poor streak of late and lost nearly 6% in August, something that baffles one of its key shareholders, star fund manager Neil Woodford. Over longer timeframes, it's lost almost a fifth of its value in four months and is now 28% lower than the 14-month high at 1,112p achieved in September 2016.
Its AGM update in July guided to trading being in line with market expectations after a good start to the financial year. Broker Liberum continues to expect group sales growth of over 5% annually through to 2020, which would put sales for 2018 at £4.79 billion.
Pre-tax profit is forecast to be £505 million, up from £481 million in 2016, while net debt is tipped to fall by £71 million to £1.1 billion. This represents net debt/EBITDA of 1.6 times. "We expect Babcock may consider returning cash to shareholders once this is reduced to 1 times," says analyst Joe Brent.
On Liberum's estimates, Babcock currently trades on a forward price/earnings (PE) ratio of around 9.5 times, which is a meaty 31% discount to the sector average of 14.3 times. With mid-single digit revenue growth expected in 2018, "the business is too cheap to ignore", adds Brent. He has a target price of £11.
Trading Statements
Shield Therapeutics, Science In Sport, Accesso Technology, Attraqt, Babcock
AGM/EGM
United Carpets, Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund
Thursday 21 September
Trading statements
Venture Life, Biopharma Credit, Quixant, Cambridge Cognition Holdings
AGM/EGM
WYG, Whitbread, Vietnam Holding, Twentyfour Income Fund, IG Group Holdings, Gloo Networks, Accsys Technologies, Auto Trader, Begbies Traynor, Circle Property, First Property Group
Friday 22 September
AGM/EGM
Accrol Group Hldgs, Sirius Real Estate, Mainstay Medical International
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.