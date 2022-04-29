Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: BP, Shell, Next and US results

29th April 2022 12:27

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

It’s another busy week of results right across the board, from small AIM companies right up to the FTSE 100. Our head of markets discusses some of the big dates for your diary.

Monday 2 May

Markets closed for May Bank Holiday

Tuesday 3 May

Trading statements

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust, BP (LSE:BP.), Camellia, Card Factory, Cardiff Property, Intelligent Ultrasound, Learning Technologies, McColl's Retail

AGM/EGM

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, CPPGroup, F&C Investment Trust, IOG, Plus500, Smithson Investment Trust

Wednesday 4 May

Trading statements

Andrews Sykes, Apax Global Alpha, Aston Martin Lagonda, boohoo, Dianomi, Direct Line Insurance, e-Therapeutics, Flutter Entertainment, International Personal Finance, JD Wetherspoon, Johnson Service Group, OSB Group, Personal Group, Schroder Oriental Income Fund, Smiths News, Tribal Group, UK Commercial Property REIT, WANdisco

AGM/EGM

Barclays, Caledonia Mining, CentralNic, GlaxoSmithKline, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Ocado, RIT Capital Partners, Safestyle UK, Standard Chartered, Ten Entertainment, Tribal Group, Tritax Big Box REIT, Unilever

Thursday 5 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Croda, Hiscox and Schroders.

Trading statements

abrdn Latin American Income Fund, AIB Group, Barratt Developments, Derwent London, Domino's Pizza, Endeavour Mining, Hansard Global, Helios Towers, Hiscox, IMI, James Fisher & Sons, John Wood Group, Melrose Industries, Mondi, Morgan Advanced Materials, Morgan Sindall, Next (LSE:NXT), Rathbones, Reach, Shell (LSE:SHEL) Trainline, Trifast, Tyman, Virgin Money UK, Vitec, Wheaton Precious Metals

AGM/EGM 

AIB Group, Alpha FX, Apax Global Alpha, Ascential, Avast, BAE Systems, Ceres Power, Clarkson, Costain, Domino's Pizza, EJF Investments, Emis, GetBusy, Glanbia, Griffin Mining, IMI, Indivior, James Fisher & Sons, Jardine Matheson, John Wood Group, KRM22, Made.com, Melrose Industries, Mincon, MoneySupermarket.com PLC, Morgan Sindall, Personal Group Holdings, Quixant, Rathbones, Reach, Scotgems, Witan Investment Trust, Sancus Lending Group, React Group

Friday 6 May

Trading statements

Beazley, CMO Group, Numis Corporation, Ted Baker

AGM/EGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust, CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities, InterContinental Hotels Group, Man Group, Rightmove, Spirent

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

