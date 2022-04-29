The Week Ahead: BP, Shell, Next and US results
It’s another busy week of results right across the board, from small AIM companies right up to the FTSE 100. Our head of markets discusses some of the big dates for your diary.
Monday 2 May
Markets closed for May Bank Holiday
Tuesday 3 May
Trading statements
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust, BP (LSE:BP.), Camellia, Card Factory, Cardiff Property, Intelligent Ultrasound, Learning Technologies, McColl's Retail
AGM/EGM
AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, CPPGroup, F&C Investment Trust, IOG, Plus500, Smithson Investment Trust
Wednesday 4 May
Trading statements
Andrews Sykes, Apax Global Alpha, Aston Martin Lagonda, boohoo, Dianomi, Direct Line Insurance, e-Therapeutics, Flutter Entertainment, International Personal Finance, JD Wetherspoon, Johnson Service Group, OSB Group, Personal Group, Schroder Oriental Income Fund, Smiths News, Tribal Group, UK Commercial Property REIT, WANdisco
AGM/EGM
Barclays, Caledonia Mining, CentralNic, GlaxoSmithKline, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Ocado, RIT Capital Partners, Safestyle UK, Standard Chartered, Ten Entertainment, Tribal Group, Tritax Big Box REIT, Unilever
Thursday 5 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Croda, Hiscox and Schroders.
Trading statements
abrdn Latin American Income Fund, AIB Group, Barratt Developments, Derwent London, Domino's Pizza, Endeavour Mining, Hansard Global, Helios Towers, Hiscox, IMI, James Fisher & Sons, John Wood Group, Melrose Industries, Mondi, Morgan Advanced Materials, Morgan Sindall, Next (LSE:NXT), Rathbones, Reach, Shell (LSE:SHEL) Trainline, Trifast, Tyman, Virgin Money UK, Vitec, Wheaton Precious Metals
AGM/EGM
AIB Group, Alpha FX, Apax Global Alpha, Ascential, Avast, BAE Systems, Ceres Power, Clarkson, Costain, Domino's Pizza, EJF Investments, Emis, GetBusy, Glanbia, Griffin Mining, IMI, Indivior, James Fisher & Sons, Jardine Matheson, John Wood Group, KRM22, Made.com, Melrose Industries, Mincon, MoneySupermarket.com PLC, Morgan Sindall, Personal Group Holdings, Quixant, Rathbones, Reach, Scotgems, Witan Investment Trust, Sancus Lending Group, React Group
Friday 6 May
Trading statements
Beazley, CMO Group, Numis Corporation, Ted Baker
AGM/EGM
BlackRock World Mining Trust, CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities, InterContinental Hotels Group, Man Group, Rightmove, Spirent
