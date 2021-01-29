The Week Ahead: BP, Shell, Vodafone, BT, US tech
As we reach the busiest week of the earnings season so far, our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company results and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 1 February
Trading statements
Hargreaves Lansdown, James Halstead, Porvair
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan China Growth & Income
Tuesday 2 February
Trading statements
BP (LSE:BP.), Filtronic, Foxtons Group, Gem Diamonds, Idox, NWF Group, SSE, Sureserve Group, Virgin Money UK
AGM/EGM
Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Scottish Investment Trust
Wednesday 3 February
Trading statements
Frontier Developments, GlaxoSmithKline, Glencore, Vodafone (LSE:VOD)
AGM/EGM
Codemasters, Daily Mail & General Trust, Imperial Brands, Premier Miton Group
Thursday 4 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Treatt, PayPoint and FDM Group.
Trading statements
Alumasc, Barratt Developments, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Compass, Cranswick, ICG Enterprise Trust, NCC Group, Renishaw, Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), Severn Trent, Unilever
AGM/EGM
Compass, DCC, Hostelworld, Microsaic Systems, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Sage, Stock Spirits, Ten Lifestyle
Friday 5 February
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
On the Beach, Total Produce, Countryside Properties
