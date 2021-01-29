The Week Ahead: BP, Shell, Vodafone, BT, US tech

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

As we reach the busiest week of the earnings season so far, our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company results and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.  

Results are coming thick and fast in the US, so visit our suite of useful content to navigate the Q4 earnings season.

Monday 1 February

Trading statements 

Hargreaves Lansdown, James Halstead, Porvair 

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan China Growth & Income

Tuesday 2 February

Trading statements 

BP (LSE:BP.), Filtronic, Foxtons Group, Gem Diamonds, Idox, NWF Group, SSE, Sureserve Group, Virgin Money UK

AGM/EGM

Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Scottish Investment Trust

Wednesday 3 February

Trading statements 

Frontier Developments, GlaxoSmithKline, Glencore, Vodafone (LSE:VOD)   

AGM/EGM

Codemasters, Daily Mail & General Trust, Imperial Brands, Premier Miton Group

Thursday 4 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Treatt, PayPoint and FDM Group.

Trading statements 

Alumasc, Barratt Developments, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Compass, Cranswick, ICG Enterprise Trust, NCC Group, Renishaw, Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB), Severn Trent, Unilever

AGM/EGM

Compass, DCC, Hostelworld, Microsaic Systems, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Sage, Stock Spirits, Ten Lifestyle

Friday 5 February

Trading statements 

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM
  
On the Beach, Total Produce, Countryside Properties

