The Week Ahead: BT, Glencore, Shell, WH Smith
As the FTSE 100 index makes new highs and the FTSE 250 recovers, there’s a raft of companies issuing trading updates in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
24th January 2025 11:43
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 27 January
Trading statements
Dr Martens
AGM/EGM
Renew Holdings
Tuesday 28 January
Trading statements
AG Barr, Computacenter, Harworth Group, IDOX, Pets at Home, PPHE Hotel Group, SThree, Time Finance
AGM/EGM
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Lowland Investment Co, NCC Group, SSP Group
Wednesday 29 January
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Ecora Resources, Gem Diamonds, Hardide, Hargreaves Services, PayPoint, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)
AGM/EGM
AJ Bell, WH Smith
Thursday 30 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon and Supermarket Income REIT.
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Greencore, ITM Power, Patria Private Equity Trust, Rank Group, Resolute Mining, Sage Group, Scancell Holdings, Shell (LSE:SHEL), St James's Place, Velocity Composites, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Auction Technology Group, Greencore, Hollywood Bowl Group, Loungers
Friday 31 January
Trading statements
Newmark Security
AGM/EGM
Avon Technologies, Focusrite
