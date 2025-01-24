The Week Ahead: BT, Glencore, Shell, WH Smith

As the FTSE 100 index makes new highs and the FTSE 250 recovers, there’s a raft of companies issuing trading updates in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Monday 27 January

Trading statements

Dr Martens

AGM/EGM

Renew Holdings

Tuesday 28 January

Trading statements

AG Barr, Computacenter, Harworth Group, IDOX, Pets at Home, PPHE Hotel Group, SThree, Time Finance

AGM/EGM

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Lowland Investment Co, NCC Group, SSP Group

Wednesday 29 January

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Ecora Resources, Gem Diamonds, Hardide, Hargreaves Services, PayPoint, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)

AGM/EGM

AJ Bell, WH Smith

Thursday 30 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon and Supermarket Income REIT.

Trading statements

Airtel Africa, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Greencore, ITM Power, Patria Private Equity Trust, Rank Group, Resolute Mining, Sage Group, Scancell Holdings, Shell (LSE:SHEL), St James's Place, Velocity Composites, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

Auction Technology Group, Greencore, Hollywood Bowl Group, Loungers

Friday 31 January

Trading statements

Newmark Security

AGM/EGM

Avon Technologies, Focusrite

