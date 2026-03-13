Week Ahead: DFS, Prudential, Wetherspoons, Smiths Group
It’s a quieter period for corporate results, but there are plenty of big dividend payers trading ex-dividend in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
13th March 2026 13:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 16 March
Trading statements
Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Marshalls, SigmaRoc, Standard Life
AGM/EGM
Asia Strategic Holdings
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Tuesday 17 March
Trading statements
Abingdon Health, Ashtead Technology Holdings, Boku, Close Brothers, Eagle Eye Solutions Group, Essentra, Fintel, Harworth, Midwich Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, Pebble Group, Property Franchise Group, Shearwater, SThree, STV Group, Travis Perkis, Yu Group, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
N4 Pharma, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, WH Smith
Wednesday 18 March
Trading statements
Advanced Medical Solutions, Beeks Financial Cloud Group, FDM Group, Gem Diamonds, Moonpig, Nexteq, Softcat, TruFin
AGM/EGM
Ethernity Networks, Safestore, TechFinancial, VH Global Energy Infrastructure, World Chess
Thursday 19 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include M&G, NatWest, Pearson and Standard Chartered.
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining Copper, Central Asia Metals, DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS), Energean, Eurocell, Investacc, Prudential (LSE:PRU), VH Global Energy Infrastructure
AGM/EGM
LBG Media, Satsuma Technology, Titon Holdings, Various Eateries
Friday 20 March
Trading statements
Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN)
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
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