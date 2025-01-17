The Week Ahead: easyJet, AB Foods, Burberry

As the FTSE 100 index makes new highs and the FTSE 250 recovers, there’s a raft of companies issuing trading updates in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

17th January 2025 12:36

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 20 January

Trading statements

Midwich Group

AGM/EGM

B&M European Value Retail

Tuesday 21 January

Trading statements

4imprint, ASA International, Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, H&T Group, Ilika, Kier Group, Marston's, Petra Diamonds, Premier Foods, Yu Group

AGM/EGM

Nanoco

Wednesday 22 January

Trading statements

easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Eurocell, Hochschild Mining, Intermediate Capital Group, JD Wetherspoon, LBG Media, PensionBee, Quilter, Residential Secure Income

AGM/EGM

Asos, Herald Investment Trust, Kavango Resources, Tracsis

Thursday 23 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Games Workshop and M Winkworth.

Trading statements

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), CMC Markets, Forterra, Harbour Energy, IG Group, Mitie Group, Nexus Infrastructure

AGM/EGM

BlackRock American Income Trust, Goldplat, SRT Marine Systems

Friday 24 January

Trading statements

Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Paragon Banking Group

AGM/EGM

Roebuck Food Group

