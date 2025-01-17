The Week Ahead: easyJet, AB Foods, Burberry
As the FTSE 100 index makes new highs and the FTSE 250 recovers, there’s a raft of companies issuing trading updates in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
17th January 2025 12:36
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 20 January
Trading statements
Midwich Group
AGM/EGM
B&M European Value Retail
Tuesday 21 January
Trading statements
4imprint, ASA International, Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, H&T Group, Ilika, Kier Group, Marston's, Petra Diamonds, Premier Foods, Yu Group
AGM/EGM
Nanoco
Wednesday 22 January
Trading statements
easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Eurocell, Hochschild Mining, Intermediate Capital Group, JD Wetherspoon, LBG Media, PensionBee, Quilter, Residential Secure Income
AGM/EGM
Asos, Herald Investment Trust, Kavango Resources, Tracsis
Thursday 23 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Games Workshop and M Winkworth.
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), CMC Markets, Forterra, Harbour Energy, IG Group, Mitie Group, Nexus Infrastructure
AGM/EGM
BlackRock American Income Trust, Goldplat, SRT Marine Systems
Friday 24 January
Trading statements
Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Paragon Banking Group
AGM/EGM
Roebuck Food Group
