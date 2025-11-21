The Week Ahead: easyJet, Halfords, Kingfisher, Telecom Plus
The Thanksgiving holiday will likely mean a quieter end to next week, but there are plenty of results to monitor before Wall Street shuts up shop. Here are the key dates for your diary.
21st November 2025 13:10
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 24 November
Trading statements
Cerillion, DSW Capital
AGM/EGM
Supermarket Income REIT
Tuesday 25 November
Accsys Technologies, AO World, Beazley, Compass, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Cranswick, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), GB Group, Intercede, Intertek, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Marston's, Molten Ventures, Renew Holdings, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Sosandar, Supreme, Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP)
AGM/EGM
Aura Energy, Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Transense Technologies
Wednesday 26 November
Trading statements
Auction Technology Group, Cake Box Holdings, Helical, Hill & Smith, Impax Asset Management, Iomart, Speedy Hire
AGM/EGM
Avation, Black Sea Property, Celsius Resources, Fidelity Asian Values, Gfinity, Renishaw, Seeing Machines, Sutton Harbour Group
Thursday 27 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include 3i Group, Imperial Brands, Marks and Spencer and Severn Trent.
US markets closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Trading statements
ActiveOps, Equipmake Holdings, First Property Group, Halfords Group (LSE:HFD), James Latham, Pennon, Safestore Holdings, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Vp
AGM/EGM
Atlantic Lithium, Bradda Head Lithium, Fidelity Japan Trust, JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income, Litigation Capital Management, Petra Diamonds, Wellnex Life
Friday 28 November
Trading statements
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure
AGM/EGM
Berkeley Energia, Cap-XX, New Frontier Minerals, Synergia Energy, Wishbone Gold
