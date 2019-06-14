The Week Ahead: FTSE 100 results and rate decisions
Our head of markets shines the spotlight on US & UK central banks, a trio of blue-chip results and more.
14th June 2019 16:13
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Our head of markets shines the spotlight on US and UK central banks, a trio of blue-chip results, plus the latest from Dixons Carphone.
Monday 17 June
Trading Statements
Scottish Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Challenger Acquisitions, UK Commercial Property Trust, Zenith Energy
Tuesday 18 June
Trading Statements
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Safestore Holdings, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Telecom plus, Ashtead Group, Marlowe
AGM/EGM
Plus500, Ergomed, Evraz, Clearstar, Coca-Cola HBC
Wednesday 19 June
Trading Statements
Whitbread, Saga, ULS Technology, Berkeley Group Holdings, Severfield
AGM/EGM
Midatech Pharma, Mereo Biopharma, Novacyt, Tarsus, Saga, Summit Therapeutics, Woodbois Limited, Fair Oaks Income Fund, Digitalbox, ECSC Group
Thursday 20 June
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include United Utilities Group (LSE:UU.), Compass (LSE:CPG) and Land Securities (LSE:LAND)
Trading statements
CareTech Holdings, Best of The Best, Dixons Carphone
AGM/EGM
BH Macro Limited, Augean, Hydrodec, Anglo Asian Mining
Friday 21 June
AGM/EGM
BH Global Limited
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