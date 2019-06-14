The Week Ahead: FTSE 100 results and rate decisions

Our head of markets shines the spotlight on US & UK central banks, a trio of blue-chip results and more.

14th June 2019 16:13

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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Our head of markets shines the spotlight on US and UK central banks, a trio of blue-chip results, plus the latest from Dixons Carphone.

Monday 17 June

Trading Statements

Scottish Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Challenger Acquisitions, UK Commercial Property Trust, Zenith Energy

Tuesday 18 June

Trading Statements

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Safestore Holdings, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Telecom plus, Ashtead Group, Marlowe

AGM/EGM

Plus500, Ergomed, Evraz, Clearstar, Coca-Cola HBC 

Wednesday 19 June

Trading Statements

Whitbread, Saga, ULS Technology, Berkeley Group Holdings, Severfield

AGM/EGM

Midatech Pharma, Mereo Biopharma, Novacyt, Tarsus, Saga, Summit Therapeutics, Woodbois Limited, Fair Oaks Income Fund, Digitalbox, ECSC Group

Thursday 20 June

Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include United Utilities Group (LSE:UU.), Compass (LSE:CPG) and Land Securities (LSE:LAND)

Trading statements

CareTech Holdings, Best of The Best, Dixons Carphone

AGM/EGM

BH Macro Limited, Augean, Hydrodec, Anglo Asian Mining

Friday 21 June

AGM/EGM

BH Global Limited

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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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