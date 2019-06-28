The Week Ahead: G20 fallout, US jobs and Sainsbury’s

As well as high-profile results, our head of markets identifies major events to watch in the days ahead.

28th June 2019 16:29

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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As well as high-profile results, our head of markets identifies major events to watch in the days ahead.

Monday 1 July

AGM/EGM

Boston International

Tuesday 2 July

Trading Statements

St Modwen Properties, Cohort, IMImobile

AGM/EGM

Assura Group, Shore Capital

Wednesday 3 July

Trading Statements

Topps Tiles, Sainsbury (J), Purplebricks

AGM/EGM

Third Point Offshore Investors, Carador Income Fund

Thursday 4 July

Stocks ex-dividend on Thursday include Next (LSE:NXT), BP (LSE:BP.) and International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG).

Trading statements

Associated British Foods, Persimmon, Superdry

AGM/EGM

Distil, Subex, Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund

Friday 5 July

Trading statements

SIG

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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