Week Ahead: GSK, BT, Shell, Vodafone, Anglo American

Some very significant numbers are due from a host of popular companies in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

30th January 2026 12:43

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 2 February

Trading statements

Cap-XX Ltd

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Tuesday 3 February

Trading statements

Alumasc, EnSilica, Filtronic, LBG Media, NWF Group

AGM/EGM

Chesterfield Special Cylinders Holdings

Wednesday 4 February

Trading statements

DCC, GSK (LSE:GSK), Premier Miton, Watches of Switzerland

AGM/EGM

AJ Bell, Grainger, IG Design Group, Premier Miton, Watkin Jones

Thursday 5 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Paragon Banking Group and On the Beach.

Trading statements

Anglo American (LSE:AAL), BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Compass, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

AGM/EGM

Compass, Future, Goldstone Resources Ltd, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, New Frontier Minerals, Sage Group

Friday 6 February

Trading statements

Victrex

AGM/EGM

Northamber, Victrex

