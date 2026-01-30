Week Ahead: GSK, BT, Shell, Vodafone, Anglo American
Some very significant numbers are due from a host of popular companies in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
30th January 2026 12:43
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 2 February
Trading statements
Cap-XX Ltd
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Tuesday 3 February
Trading statements
Alumasc, EnSilica, Filtronic, LBG Media, NWF Group
AGM/EGM
Chesterfield Special Cylinders Holdings
Wednesday 4 February
Trading statements
DCC, GSK (LSE:GSK), Premier Miton, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
AJ Bell, Grainger, IG Design Group, Premier Miton, Watkin Jones
Thursday 5 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Paragon Banking Group and On the Beach.
Trading statements
Anglo American (LSE:AAL), BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Compass, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
AGM/EGM
Compass, Future, Goldstone Resources Ltd, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, New Frontier Minerals, Sage Group
Friday 6 February
Trading statements
Victrex
AGM/EGM
Northamber, Victrex
