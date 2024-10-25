The Week Ahead: HSBC, BP, Shell, Glencore, Next
Some heavy hitters are adding final touches to their latest results presentations, among them the last of the UK listed banks to report and the oil majors. Here are the key dates for your diary.
25th October 2024 13:44
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 28 October
Trading statements
Computacenter
AGM/EGM
Centamin, City of London Investment Group, Crystal Amber Fund, Empyrean Energy, Net Zero Infrastructure
Tuesday 29 October
Trading statements
BP (LSE:BP.), C&C Group, Cap-XX Ltd, Elementis, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Ultimate Products, YouGov
AGM/EGM
Falcon Oil & Gas, Gulf Investment Fund, Indus Gas
Wednesday 30 October
Trading statements
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Computacenter, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Grit Real Estate Income Group, GSK, Next (LSE:NXT), Smurfit Westrock, Standard Chartered
AGM/EGM
BHP Group, Hargreaves Services, MOH Nippon, Springfield Properties, Trinity Exploration & Production
Thursday 31 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Balfour Beatty, Bloomsbury Publishing, Hilton Food Group and Whitbread.
Trading statements
Coca-Cola HBC AG, Haleon, PPHE Hotel Group, RWS Holdings, Seeing Machines, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Smith & Nephew, Spectris, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Armadale Capital, Cloudcoco, Filtronic, Grand Vision Media Holdings, Renalytix, TheWorks.co.uk
Friday 1 November
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Armadale Capital, Trafalgar Property Group
