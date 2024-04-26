The Week Ahead: HSBC, Next, Standard Chartered, GSK, Shell
There’s little chance for investors to take a breather as another bunch of FTSE 100 companies join mid- and small-caps in publishing results over the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
26th April 2024 12:41
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 29 April
Trading statements
Beazley, Biome Technologies, Christie Group, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Gresham Technologies, Jadestone Energy, Oxford BioMedica, SpaceandPeople
AGM/EGM
Goldstone Resources, Hydrogen Future Industries, JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust, KR1, Ocado Group, Secured Property Developments, Symphony International
Tuesday 30 April
Trading statements
Avacta Group, Card Factory, Capital & Regional, Close Brothers, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Elementis, essensys, Fadel Partners, Glencore, Hargreaves Lansdown, Howden Joinery, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Kelso Group, Northcoders, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, RBG Holdings, Rotork, Safestore, Shield Therapeutics, St James's Place, Strip Tinning Holdings, Whitbread
AGM/EGM
Amigo Holdings, Anglo American, BBGI Global Infrastructure, CVC Income & Growth, Elementis, Minoan Group, Pebble Group, Robert Walters, Rotork
Wednesday 1 May
Trading statements
Anexo Group, Computacenter, Georgia Capital, GSK (LSE:GSK), Haleon, HSS Hire Group, Intelligent Ultrasound, Maintel Holdings, Next (LSE:NXT), Smith & Nephew
AGM/EGM
Alfa Financial Software, Alpha Group International, AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Domino's Pizza, Electric Guitar, Flutter Entertainment, Glanbia, Jade Road Investments, Johnson Service Group, Smith & Nephew, Spirent Communications, STV Group, Tritax Big Box REIT, Unilever, Witan Investment Trust
Thursday 2 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Glencore, RELX, Robert Walters.
Trading statements
Endeavour Mining, Hiscox, International Personal Finance, Kerry Group, Lancashire Holdings, Melrose Industries, NAHL Group, Reach, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Smiths News, Smurfit Kappa, Spectris, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), TI Fluid Systems
AGM/EGM
AIB Group, Aviva, Ecora Resources, Enwell Energy, F&C Investment Trust, Glenveagh Properties, Grafton Group, Gran Tierra Energy, Howden Joinery, ITV, Kerry Group, Melrose Industries, Moneysupermarket.com, Personal Group, Reach, Reckitt Benckiser, Revolution Bars, Rio Tinto, SIG, UK Commercial Property REIT, Ultimate Products
Friday 3 May
Trading statements
InterContinental Hotels, Mondi, Trainline
AGM/EGM
HSBC, InterContinental Hotels, Mondi, More Acquisitions
