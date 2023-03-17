The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Fevertree, Ceres Power, Wetherspoon
There are fewer results in the diary, but still lots of popular companies reporting and plenty for investors to watch out for.
Monday 20 March
Trading statements
Jubilee Metals
AGM/EGM
Aukett Swanke, Pantheon Resources, Voyager Life
Tuesday 21 March
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, Aptitude Software Group, Boku, Diversified Energy, Ergomed, Fintel, Gamma Communications, Henry Boot, Kape Technologies, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Luceco, MP Evans, Ocado, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pebble Group, Quixant, Science Group, ScS Group, SThree, Staffline, Tissue Regenix, Trustpilot Group, YouGov, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2, Starvest, Sureserve, Wynnstay, Zamaz
Wednesday 22 March
Trading statements
Anpario, Atalaya Mining, BioPharma Credit, Blackbird, Bloomsbury Publishing, Essentra, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Genel Energy, Gresham House, Hostelworld, Judges Scientific, Kenmare Resources, LSL Property Services, Mpac Group, Pendragon, Pharos Energy, Sareum Holdings, Ten Entertainment, Tribal Group, Vistry
AGM/EGM
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Asia Strategic Holdings, Circle Property, Genel Energy, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Titon Holdings
Thursday 23 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, Chemring, Pearson, Prudential
Trading statements
Energean, EnQuest, Playtech, Pollen Street, Portmeirion, Safestyle UK
AGM/EGM
Crest Nicholson, Driver Group, Goldplat, Hardide, Idox, Zaim Credit Systems
Friday 24 March
Trading statements
Ceres Power (LSE:CWR), Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), Smiths Group
AGM/EGM
Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kitwave, Midatech Pharma
