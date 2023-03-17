Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Fevertree, Ceres Power, Wetherspoon

17th March 2023 11:54

Lee Wild from interactive investor

There are fewer results in the diary, but still lots of popular companies reporting and plenty for investors to watch out for.  

Monday 20 March

Trading statements

Jubilee Metals

AGM/EGM

Aukett Swanke, Pantheon Resources, Voyager Life

Tuesday 21 March

Trading statements

Alliance Pharma, Aptitude Software Group, Boku, Diversified Energy, Ergomed, Fintel, Gamma Communications, Henry Boot, Kape Technologies, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Luceco, MP Evans, Ocado, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pebble Group, Quixant, Science Group, ScS Group, SThree, Staffline, Tissue Regenix, Trustpilot Group, YouGov, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust, Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2, Starvest, Sureserve, Wynnstay, Zamaz

Wednesday 22 March

Trading statements

Anpario, Atalaya Mining, BioPharma Credit, Blackbird, Bloomsbury Publishing, Essentra, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Genel Energy, Gresham House, Hostelworld, Judges Scientific, Kenmare Resources, LSL Property Services, Mpac Group, Pendragon, Pharos Energy, Sareum Holdings, Ten Entertainment, Tribal Group, Vistry

AGM/EGM

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Asia Strategic Holdings, Circle Property, Genel Energy, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Titon Holdings

Thursday 23 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, Chemring, Pearson, Prudential

Trading statements

Energean, EnQuest, Playtech, Pollen Street, Portmeirion, Safestyle UK

AGM/EGM

Crest Nicholson, Driver Group, Goldplat, Hardide, Idox, Zaim Credit Systems

Friday 24 March

Trading statements

Ceres Power (LSE:CWR), Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), Smiths Group

AGM/EGM

Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kitwave, Midatech Pharma

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

