Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Johnson Matthey, SSE, Hollywood Bowl
A public holiday means a shortened trading week in the UK, but there will be plenty of FTSE 350 firms reporting in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
22nd May 2026 12:37
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 25 May
UK markets closed for Bank Holiday
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Tuesday 26 May
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining Copper, Calnex Solutions, Diaceutics, Kingfisher, Nostrum Oil & Gas
AGM/EGM
88 Energy, DCI Advisors, Senior
Wednesday 27 May
Trading statements
BP Marsh & Partners, Greencore, HICL Infrastructure, Hollywood Bowl Group, Partners Group Private Equity, Pets at Home, Watkin Jones, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Aptitude Software, Accesso Technology Group, Baltic Classifieds, Bodycote, GreenRoc Strategic Materials, Princes Group, Red Capital, Xaar, Zotefoams
Thursday 28 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, Diploma, Kingfisher and Severn Trent.
Trading statements
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd, IQE, Johnson Matthey, SSE
AGM/EGM
Alba Mineral Resources, Arecor Therapeutics, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Ebiquity, Fidelity Emerging Markets, Glencore, Helix Exploration, Irish Residential Properties REIT, Kosmos Energy, PageGroup, Petro Matad, Property Franchise Group, Prudential, Pulsar Helium, Roebuck Food, Van Elle Holdings, Vesuvius
Friday 29 May
Trading statements
Beowulf Mining
AGM/EGM
Ariana Resources, Aseana Properties, BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust, Canal+, Churchill China, European Metals Holdings Limited, Flutter Entertainment, Jarvis Securities
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