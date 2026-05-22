Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Johnson Matthey, SSE, Hollywood Bowl

A public holiday means a shortened trading week in the UK, but there will be plenty of FTSE 350 firms reporting in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

22nd May 2026 12:37

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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A monthly calendar 600

Monday 25 May

UK markets closed for Bank Holiday

Tuesday 26 May

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining Copper, Calnex Solutions, Diaceutics, Kingfisher, Nostrum Oil & Gas

AGM/EGM

88 Energy, DCI Advisors, Senior

Wednesday 27 May

Trading statements

BP Marsh & Partners, Greencore, HICL Infrastructure, Hollywood Bowl Group, Partners Group Private Equity, Pets at Home, Watkin Jones, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

Aptitude Software, Accesso Technology Group, Baltic Classifieds, Bodycote, GreenRoc Strategic Materials, Princes Group, Red Capital, Xaar, Zotefoams

Thursday 28 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, Diploma, Kingfisher and Severn Trent.

Trading statements

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd, IQE, Johnson MattheySSE

AGM/EGM

Alba Mineral Resources, Arecor Therapeutics, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Ebiquity, Fidelity Emerging Markets, Glencore, Helix Exploration, Irish Residential Properties REIT, Kosmos Energy, PageGroup, Petro Matad, Property Franchise Group, Prudential, Pulsar Helium, Roebuck Food, Van Elle Holdings, Vesuvius

Friday 29 May

Trading statements

Beowulf Mining

AGM/EGM

Ariana Resources, Aseana Properties, BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust, Canal+, Churchill China, European Metals Holdings Limited, Flutter Entertainment, Jarvis Securities

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesInvestment TrustsEmerging markets

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