The Week Ahead: L&G, Persimmon, Bellway, InterContinental Hotels

There are more FTSE 100 results for investors to digest in the next few days plus some important ex-dividend information to be aware of. Here are the key dates for your diary.

2nd August 2024 12:45

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 5 August

Trading statements

Clarksons, Kosmos Energy

AGM/EGM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, Regional REIT, Windar Photonics

Tuesday 6 August

Trading statements

abrdn Equity Income Trust, abrdn, Domino's Pizza, Genel Energy, Hargreaves Services, InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG), International Workplace Group, Keller, MaxCyte, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rotork, SIG, Spirent Communications, Travis Perkins, XP Power, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

Eqtec, Syncona

Wednesday 7 August

Trading statements

4imprint, CLS Holdings, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Glencore, Hiscox, Ibstock, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Quilter, Tritax Big Box REIT, TP ICAP, Wheaton Precious Metals, WPP

AGM/EGM

Vulcan Industries

Thursday 8 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, BP, BT and NatWest.

Trading statements

Bank of Cyprus, Beazley, Burford Capital, Derwent London, Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hill & Smith, Impact Healthcare REIT, Irish Residential Properties REIT, Lancashire Holdings, Morgan Sindall, PageGroup, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Savills, Spirax Group, TI Fluid Systems

AGM/EGM

Celebrus Technologies, Chaarat Gold, Harvest Minerals, Investec, Marks Electrical, Probiotix Health, Quantum Exponential Group

Friday 9 August

Trading statements

Bellway (LSE:BWY), Hargreaves Lansdown, The Renewables Infrastructure Group

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

