The Week Ahead: L&G, Persimmon, Bellway, InterContinental Hotels
There are more FTSE 100 results for investors to digest in the next few days plus some important ex-dividend information to be aware of. Here are the key dates for your diary.
2nd August 2024 12:45
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 5 August
Trading statements
Clarksons, Kosmos Energy
AGM/EGM
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, Regional REIT, Windar Photonics
Tuesday 6 August
Trading statements
abrdn Equity Income Trust, abrdn, Domino's Pizza, Genel Energy, Hargreaves Services, InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG), International Workplace Group, Keller, MaxCyte, Morgan Advanced Materials, Rotork, SIG, Spirent Communications, Travis Perkins, XP Power, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
Eqtec, Syncona
Wednesday 7 August
Trading statements
4imprint, CLS Holdings, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Glencore, Hiscox, Ibstock, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Quilter, Tritax Big Box REIT, TP ICAP, Wheaton Precious Metals, WPP
AGM/EGM
Vulcan Industries
Thursday 8 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, BP, BT and NatWest.
Trading statements
Bank of Cyprus, Beazley, Burford Capital, Derwent London, Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hill & Smith, Impact Healthcare REIT, Irish Residential Properties REIT, Lancashire Holdings, Morgan Sindall, PageGroup, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Savills, Spirax Group, TI Fluid Systems
AGM/EGM
Celebrus Technologies, Chaarat Gold, Harvest Minerals, Investec, Marks Electrical, Probiotix Health, Quantum Exponential Group
Friday 9 August
Trading statements
Bellway (LSE:BWY), Hargreaves Lansdown, The Renewables Infrastructure Group
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
