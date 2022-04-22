Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Sainsbury’s, AstraZeneca, Persimmon

22nd April 2022 11:38

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

There are plenty of FTSE 100 companies reporting results or issuing trading updates in the days ahead. Here are all the big dates for your diary.

Monday 25 April

Trading statements

Access Intelligence, Arecor Therapeutics, Audioboom, CentralNic, Chapel Down Group, Lok'n Store, Vector Capital

AGM/EGM

Belluscura, Capital Gearing Trust, Cloudbreak Discovery, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, JPMorgan US Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Polymetal International, Symphony International

Tuesday 26 April

Trading statements

ASA International, Associated British Foods, Billington Holdings, Corero Network Security, Focusrite, Futura Medical, Gaming Realms, Hochschild Mining, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Immotion Group, IWG, Jupiter Fund Management, Learning Technologies, Loungers, National Express, Northcoders, Nostrum Oil & Gas, PureTech Health, RWS Holdings, Taylor Wimpey

AGM/EGM

Aquis Exchange, Elementis, GlobalData, Oriole Resources, RPS, SigmaRoc, Taylor Wimpey, Tissue Regenix

Wednesday 27 April

Trading statements

1Spatial, AB Dynamics, Anglo Pacific Group, Aveva Group, City Pub Group, Drax Group, Fresnillo, GlaxoSmithKline, Go-Ahead Group, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), London Stock Exchange, Network International Holding, Nichols, Persimmon, Primary Health Properties, RPS Group, WH Smith, WPP, Yamana Gold

AGM/EGM

Drax Group, EP Global Opportunities Trust, Global Invacom, Hutchmed (China), London Stock Exchange, McKay Securities, Nichols, Persimmon, Primary Health Properties, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

Thursday 28 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Rightmove (LSE:RMV) and Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE).

Trading statements

Angle, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Brave Bison, C4X Discovery Holdings, Evraz, Flutter Entertainment, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Howden Joinery, HSS Hire, Hurricane Energy, Inchcape, Indivior, InternationalPersonal Finance, Sainsbury’s, Keystone Law Group, Lancashire Holdings, Novacyt, PPHE Hotel Group, Sanderson Design, Schroders, Smith & Nephew, Spectris, St James's Place, Standard Chartered, Unilever, Whitbread

AGM/EGM 

Admiral, Aptitude Software, AQRU, Arden Parnters, Breedon Group, British American Tobacco, CLS Holdings, CRH, Dalata Hotel Group, Devro, Flutter Entertainment, Glencore, Glenveagh Properties, Grafton Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Hammerson, Helios Towers, HICL Infrastructure, Honye Financial Services, Internatinal Personal Finance, Investec, ITV, Kerry Gold, Kerry Group, Marshalls, NatWest, Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust, Robert Walters, Schroders, Serco, Synthomer, Weir, Yamana Gold

Friday 29 April

Trading statements

AstraZeneca, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Rotork, Smurfit Kappa, Travis Perkins, UP Global Sourcing Holdings

AGM/EGM

AstraZeneca, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Greencoat Renewables, Holders Technology, HSBC, JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust, Kingspan, Minoan Group, Pearson, Photo-me International, Rotork, Smurfit Kappa, Travis Perkins

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Funds Fan: recession tips, funds vs trusts, and Japan fund interview

about 4 hours ago

Stockwatch: a software share in a sweet spot

36 minutes ago

Your vote counts: Barclays, Unilever, Glaxo, BAE Systems, Ocado

about 5 hours ago

Ian Cowie: my first 10-bagger is offering an eye-catching discount

1 day ago

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares

about 1 hour ago

Where to invest in Q2 2022? Four experts have their say

1 day ago

Bargain Hunter: the investment trust sector tipped as a buy

2 days ago

Andrew Pitts’ trust tips: winners and losers so far in 2022

2 days ago

Find out what is now being tipped to be the best investment of 2022

3 days ago

Insider: trio buy this AIM share and a £500k bet on FTSE 100 firm

3 days ago