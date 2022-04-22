The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Sainsbury’s, AstraZeneca, Persimmon
There are plenty of FTSE 100 companies reporting results or issuing trading updates in the days ahead. Here are all the big dates for your diary.
Monday 25 April
Trading statements
Access Intelligence, Arecor Therapeutics, Audioboom, CentralNic, Chapel Down Group, Lok'n Store, Vector Capital
AGM/EGM
Belluscura, Capital Gearing Trust, Cloudbreak Discovery, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, JPMorgan US Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Polymetal International, Symphony International
Tuesday 26 April
Trading statements
ASA International, Associated British Foods, Billington Holdings, Corero Network Security, Focusrite, Futura Medical, Gaming Realms, Hochschild Mining, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Immotion Group, IWG, Jupiter Fund Management, Learning Technologies, Loungers, National Express, Northcoders, Nostrum Oil & Gas, PureTech Health, RWS Holdings, Taylor Wimpey
AGM/EGM
Aquis Exchange, Elementis, GlobalData, Oriole Resources, RPS, SigmaRoc, Taylor Wimpey, Tissue Regenix
Wednesday 27 April
Trading statements
1Spatial, AB Dynamics, Anglo Pacific Group, Aveva Group, City Pub Group, Drax Group, Fresnillo, GlaxoSmithKline, Go-Ahead Group, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), London Stock Exchange, Network International Holding, Nichols, Persimmon, Primary Health Properties, RPS Group, WH Smith, WPP, Yamana Gold
AGM/EGM
Drax Group, EP Global Opportunities Trust, Global Invacom, Hutchmed (China), London Stock Exchange, McKay Securities, Nichols, Persimmon, Primary Health Properties, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
Thursday 28 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Rightmove (LSE:RMV) and Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE).
Trading statements
Angle, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Brave Bison, C4X Discovery Holdings, Evraz, Flutter Entertainment, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), Howden Joinery, HSS Hire, Hurricane Energy, Inchcape, Indivior, InternationalPersonal Finance, Sainsbury’s, Keystone Law Group, Lancashire Holdings, Novacyt, PPHE Hotel Group, Sanderson Design, Schroders, Smith & Nephew, Spectris, St James's Place, Standard Chartered, Unilever, Whitbread
AGM/EGM
Admiral, Aptitude Software, AQRU, Arden Parnters, Breedon Group, British American Tobacco, CLS Holdings, CRH, Dalata Hotel Group, Devro, Flutter Entertainment, Glencore, Glenveagh Properties, Grafton Group, Greencoat UK Wind, Hammerson, Helios Towers, HICL Infrastructure, Honye Financial Services, Internatinal Personal Finance, Investec, ITV, Kerry Gold, Kerry Group, Marshalls, NatWest, Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust, Robert Walters, Schroders, Serco, Synthomer, Weir, Yamana Gold
Friday 29 April
Trading statements
AstraZeneca, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Rotork, Smurfit Kappa, Travis Perkins, UP Global Sourcing Holdings
AGM/EGM
AstraZeneca, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Greencoat Renewables, Holders Technology, HSBC, JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust, Kingspan, Minoan Group, Pearson, Photo-me International, Rotork, Smurfit Kappa, Travis Perkins
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
