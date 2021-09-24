The Week Ahead: Next, Smiths Group
24th September 2021 14:58
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 27 September
Trading statements
Beeks Financial Cloud, FireAngel Safety Technology, i3 Energy, Instem, Medica Group, Microsaic Systems, Minds + Machines, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, United Utilities
AGM/EGM
Van Elle Holdings, Ruffer Investment, Tiziana Life Sciences
Tuesday 28 September
Trading statements
AG Barr, Animalcare, Blancco Technology, Brand Architekts, Card Factory, Close Brothers, Digitalbox, Ergomed, Escape Hunt, Ferguson, HeiQ, Hotel Chocolat, Immotion, Itaconix, Lords Group, Moonpig, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Next Fifteen Communications, Northcoders, Pennon, S&U, Serica Energy, Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN), SourceBio International, Transense Technologies, Yourgene Health
AGM/EGM
DWF Group, First Property, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Ince Group, Kodal Minerals, Moonpig, Path Investments, Purplebricks, Yourgene Health
Wednesday 29 September
Trading statements
1Spatial, Allied Minds, Cap-XX, CMO Group, Futura Medical, Glantus, MyCelx Technologies, MyHealthChecked, NetScientific, Next (LSE:NXT), Origin Enterprises, Quiz, SEEEN, SSE, SSP Group, Sumo Group, Yu Group
AGM/EGM
AO World, Frasers Group, FRP Advisory Group, Fulcrum Utility Services, Fulham Shore, Global Ports Holding, Great Eastern Energy, Novacyt
Thursday 30 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR).
Trading statements
Angle, Avacta, Boohoo, Ceres Power, Go-Ahead, Physiomics, Power Metal Resources, Renishaw, Rockhopper Exploration, Synairgen, WANdisco
AGM/EGM
ActiveOps, Anglesey Mining, ARGO Group, Bigblu Broadband, BioPharma Credit, Chill Brands, Diageo, Genedrive, Kibo Energy, Ormonde Mining, Pennpetro Energy, San Leon Energy, Science Group, Sosandar, Supreme, Tate & Lyle, TheWorks.co.uk, Walls & Futures REIT
Friday 1 October
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Arcontech, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust
