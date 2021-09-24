Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Next, Smiths Group

24th September 2021 14:58

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Loading

Share on

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.   

Monday 27 September

Trading statements 

Beeks Financial Cloud, FireAngel Safety Technology, i3 Energy, Instem, Medica Group, Microsaic Systems, Minds + Machines, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, United Utilities

AGM/EGM

Van Elle Holdings, Ruffer Investment, Tiziana Life Sciences 

Tuesday 28 September

Trading statements 

AG Barr, Animalcare, Blancco Technology, Brand Architekts, Card Factory, Close Brothers, Digitalbox, Ergomed, Escape Hunt, Ferguson, HeiQ, Hotel Chocolat, Immotion, Itaconix, Lords Group, Moonpig, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Next Fifteen Communications, Northcoders, Pennon, S&U, Serica Energy, Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN), SourceBio International, Transense Technologies, Yourgene Health

AGM/EGM

DWF Group, First Property, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Ince Group, Kodal Minerals, Moonpig, Path Investments, Purplebricks, Yourgene Health 

Wednesday 29 September

Trading statements 

1Spatial, Allied Minds, Cap-XX, CMO Group, Futura Medical, Glantus, MyCelx Technologies, MyHealthChecked, NetScientific, Next (LSE:NXT), Origin Enterprises, Quiz, SEEEN, SSE, SSP Group, Sumo Group, Yu Group

AGM/EGM

AO World, Frasers Group, FRP Advisory Group, Fulcrum Utility Services, Fulham Shore, Global Ports Holding, Great Eastern Energy, Novacyt

Thursday 30 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR).

Trading statements 

Angle, Avacta, Boohoo, Ceres Power, Go-Ahead, Physiomics, Power Metal Resources, Renishaw, Rockhopper Exploration, Synairgen, WANdisco

AGM/EGM

ActiveOps, Anglesey Mining, ARGO Group, Bigblu Broadband, BioPharma Credit, Chill Brands, Diageo, Genedrive, Kibo Energy, Ormonde Mining, Pennpetro Energy, San Leon Energy, Science Group, Sosandar, Supreme, Tate & Lyle, TheWorks.co.uk, Walls & Futures REIT

Friday 1 October

Trading statements 

Nothing in the diary yet 

AGM/EGM

Arcontech, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Sign up for a free research account to get the latest news and discussion, and create your own virtual portfolio.

Free Sign Up