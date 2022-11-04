The Week Ahead: Persimmon, AB Foods, Aviva, M&S, Haleon
Another bunch of FTSE 100 companies issue business updates at a time when all the talk is of recession.
Monday 7 November
Trading statements
Great Eastern Energy, Kingspan
AGM/EGM
B90 Holdings, Future Metals
Tuesday 8 November
Trading statements
3i Infrastructure, Argentex, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Aveva Group, Beximco Pharmaceutical, Coca-Cola HBC, DCC, Direct Line Insurance, Egdon Resource, Hilton Food Grou, IMI, Marks Electrical Group, Oxford Instruments, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Vaalco Energy, Warehouse REIT, YouGov, Zoo Digital
AGM/EGM
DG Innovate, Frontier Developments
Wednesday 9 November
Trading statements
Aviva (LSE:AV.), Biffa, Conduit Holdings, Dignity, Esken, Flutter Entertainment, Gelion, Georgia Capital, Gym Group, JD Wetherspoon, ITV, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), MaxCyte, Norcros, Picton Property Income, Smiths Group, Smiths News, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Tracsis, Volex, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Baker Steel Resources Trust, Essentra, Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trus, Hays, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Powerhouse Energy Group
Thursday 10 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP (LSE:BP.), Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD) and Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY).
Trading statements
3i Group, Allianz Technology Trust, AstraZeneca, Auto Trader, B&M European Value Retail, Bank of Georgia, ConvaTec, Domino's Pizza, Endeavour Mining, Grafton Group, Haleon (LSE:HLN), Manolete Partners, National Grid, Nightcap, Qinetiq, Regional REIT, Renewi, Spirent Communications, Smoove, Tate & Lyle, TT Electronics, Vistry, Young & Co's Brewery, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
ACP Energy, Alternative Income REIT, BHP Group, Ferro-Alloy Resources, London Finance & Investment Group, UIL Ltd
Friday 11 November
Trading statements
Urban Logistics REIT
AGM/EGM
Galliford Try, Redrow
