Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Persimmon, AB Foods, Aviva, M&S, Haleon

4th November 2022 14:56

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Another bunch of FTSE 100 companies issue business updates at a time when all the talk is of recession.

Monday 7 November

Trading statements

Great Eastern Energy, Kingspan

AGM/EGM

B90 Holdings, Future Metals

Tuesday 8 November

Trading statements

3i Infrastructure, Argentex, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Aveva Group, Beximco Pharmaceutical, Coca-Cola HBC, DCC, Direct Line Insurance, Egdon Resource, Hilton Food Grou, IMI, Marks Electrical Group, Oxford Instruments, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Vaalco Energy, Warehouse REIT, YouGov, Zoo Digital

AGM/EGM

DG Innovate, Frontier Developments

Wednesday 9 November

Trading statements

Aviva (LSE:AV.), Biffa, Conduit Holdings, Dignity, Esken, Flutter Entertainment, Gelion, Georgia Capital, Gym Group, JD Wetherspoon, ITV, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), MaxCyte, Norcros, Picton Property Income, Smiths Group, Smiths News, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Tracsis, Volex, Watches of Switzerland

AGM/EGM

Baker Steel Resources Trust, Essentra, Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trus, Hays, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Powerhouse Energy Group

Thursday 10 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP (LSE:BP.), Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD) and Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY).

Trading statements

3i Group, Allianz Technology Trust, AstraZeneca, Auto Trader, B&M European Value Retail, Bank of Georgia, ConvaTec, Domino's Pizza, Endeavour Mining, Grafton Group, Haleon (LSE:HLN), Manolete Partners, National Grid, Nightcap, Qinetiq, Regional REIT, Renewi, Spirent Communications, Smoove, Tate & Lyle, TT Electronics, Vistry, Young & Co's Brewery, WH Smith

AGM/EGM

ACP Energy, Alternative Income REIT, BHP Group, Ferro-Alloy Resources, London Finance & Investment Group, UIL Ltd

Friday 11 November

Trading statements

Urban Logistics REIT

AGM/EGM

Galliford Try, Redrow

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: does this stock have most to benefit from higher interest rates?

about 4 hours ago

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 4 November 2022

about 4 hours ago

Bond Watch: central banks in sync as rate rises continue

about 4 hours ago

Ian Cowie: this isn’t the end of the digital road, I’m buying

1 day ago

Bank issues recession warning after biggest interest rate rise since 1989

1 day ago

Investors stunned as Federal Reserve issues threat in war on inflation

1 day ago

Are these 10% fund yields too good to be true?

2 days ago

10 high-yield dividend shares with a great track record

2 days ago

Autumn Statement 2022 preview: how you could be paying more tax in 2023

3 days ago

Terry Smith tech-buying spree continues with Apple purchase

3 days ago