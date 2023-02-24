The Week Ahead: Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, AB Foods, Ocado, Reckitt Benckiser
More FTSE 100 companies publish results in the days ahead, with all eyes on another batch of updates from the big housebuilders.
Monday 27 February
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF)s, Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Bunzl, Centralnic Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, DX Group, GlobalData, Greencoat Renewables, Kosmos Energy, Quartix Technologies, RHI Magnesita NV, Senior
AGM/EGM
Bonhill Group, Carr's Group, Diversified Energy Co, Oncimmune Holdings, Ramsdens Holdings
Tuesday 28 February
Trading statements
abrdn, Benchmark Holdings, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, boohoo, Cap-XX, Croda International, Dalata Hotel Group, Derwent London, Hutchmed (China), Intertek, Kitwave, Man Group, McBride, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Princess Private Equity Holding, Rotork, Serco, St James's Place, S-Ventures, Travis Perkins, Uniphar, Unite Group, Videndum, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Cora Gold, Edge Performance VCT, Hambro Perks Acquisition, Image Scan Holdings, Kavango Resources, Ncondezi Energy, Newmark Security, Reabold Resources, Watkin Jones
Wednesday 1 March
Trading statements
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Capital & Counties Properties, GetBusy , Glenveagh Properties, Global Invacom Group, Haydale Graphene Industries, International Personal Finance, Nichols, Permanent TSB Group, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Rathbones Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Ricardo, Weir
AGM/EGM
Atlantic Lithium, CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Paragon Banking Group, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment
Thursday 2 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include HSBC, Diageo and Berkeley Group.
Trading statements
Alfa Financial Software, Apax Global Alpha, Beazley, Brooks Macdonald, Cairn Homes, Capita, Capital & Regional, Coats Group, CRH, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Funding Circle Holdings, Grafton Group, Haleon, Hunting, ITV, London Stock Exchange Group, Melrose Industries, Metro Bank, National Express, PPHE Hotel Group, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, Schroders, Spire Healthcare, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Tritax Big Box REIT, Tyman, Vesuvius
AGM/EGM
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Chenavari Toro Income Fund, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Victorian Plumbing
Friday 3 March
Trading statements
Avation, Faron Pharmaceuticals, IMI, Pearson, Rightmove, Vesuvius
AGM/EGM
Guild Esports
