The Week Ahead: Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, AB Foods, Ocado, Reckitt Benckiser

24th February 2023 11:24

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

More FTSE 100 companies publish results in the days ahead, with all eyes on another batch of updates from the big housebuilders.

Monday 27 February

Trading statements

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF)s, Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Bunzl, Centralnic Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, DX Group, GlobalData, Greencoat Renewables, Kosmos Energy, Quartix Technologies, RHI Magnesita NV, Senior

AGM/EGM

Bonhill Group, Carr's Group, Diversified Energy Co, Oncimmune Holdings, Ramsdens Holdings

Tuesday 28 February

Trading statements

abrdn, Benchmark Holdings, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, boohoo, Cap-XX, Croda International, Dalata Hotel Group, Derwent London, Hutchmed (China), Intertek, Kitwave, Man Group, McBride, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Princess Private Equity Holding, Rotork, Serco, St James's Place, S-Ventures, Travis Perkins, Uniphar, Unite Group, Videndum, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Trust, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Cora Gold, Edge Performance VCT, Hambro Perks Acquisition, Image Scan Holdings, Kavango Resources, Ncondezi Energy, Newmark Security, Reabold Resources, Watkin Jones

Wednesday 1 March

Trading statements

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Capital & Counties Properties, GetBusy , Glenveagh Properties, Global Invacom Group, Haydale Graphene Industries, International Personal Finance, Nichols, Permanent TSB Group, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Rathbones Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Ricardo, Weir

AGM/EGM

Atlantic Lithium, CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Paragon Banking Group, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment

Thursday 2 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include HSBC, Diageo and Berkeley Group.

Trading statements

Alfa Financial Software, Apax Global Alpha, Beazley, Brooks Macdonald, Cairn Homes, Capita, Capital & Regional, Coats Group, CRH, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Funding Circle Holdings, Grafton Group, Haleon, Hunting, ITV, London Stock Exchange Group, Melrose Industries, Metro Bank, National Express, PPHE Hotel Group, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, Schroders, Spire Healthcare, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), Tritax Big Box REIT, Tyman, Vesuvius

AGM/EGM

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Chenavari Toro Income Fund, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Victorian Plumbing

Friday 3 March

Trading statements

Avation, Faron Pharmaceuticals, IMI, Pearson, Rightmove, Vesuvius

AGM/EGM

Guild Esports

