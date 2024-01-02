The Week Ahead: retail sector starts reporting results
It’s a quiet start to 2024, but we will find out how busy Britain’s beleaguered UK retailers were over Christmas when Next updates the market on Thursday. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 1 January
Trading statements
Public holiday
Tuesday 2 January
Trading statements
Ascential, Tan Delta Systems
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary
Wednesday 3 January
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Jubilee Metals
Thursday 4 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) and Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS).
Trading statements
Mattioli Woods, Next, Videndum, Walker Crips
AGM/EGM
Rotala, Tintra, ValiRx
Friday 5 January
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
MTI Wireless Edge
