The Week Ahead: retail sector starts reporting results

It’s a quiet start to 2024, but we will find out how busy Britain’s beleaguered UK retailers were over Christmas when Next updates the market on Thursday. Here are the key dates for your diary.

2nd January 2024 11:46

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 1 January

Trading statements

Public holiday

Tuesday 2 January

Trading statements

Ascential, Tan Delta Systems

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary

Wednesday 3 January

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Jubilee Metals

Thursday 4 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO) and Dr. Martens Ordinary Shares (LSE:DOCS).

Trading statements

Mattioli Woods, Next, Videndum, Walker Crips

AGM/EGM

Rotala, Tintra, ValiRx

Friday 5 January

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

MTI Wireless Edge

