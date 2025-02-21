The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, Ocado, IAG, Aviva
There’s a rush of big names and popular stocks reporting figures in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
21st February 2025 13:56
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 24 February
Trading statements
Croma Security Solutions, Georgia Capital, Kosmos Energy, ME Group International, Tristel
AGM/EGM
Aseana Properties, Gooch & Housego, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, Triple Point Energy Transition, Virgin Wines UK
Tuesday 25 February
Trading statements
Avation, Croda International, dotdigital, Feedback, Jadestone Energy, Lion Finance, Renewables Infrastructure Group, Smith & Nephew, Uniphar, Unite Group
AGM/EGM
Bankers Investment Trust, Cel AI, Merit Group, On the Beach, Victorian Plumbing
Wednesday 26 February
Trading statements
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Avingtrans, Hammerson, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Morgan Sindall, Rathbones Group, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Seeing Machines
AGM/EGM
Capital For Colleagues, Chemring, Coro Energy, Diales, Image Scan Holdings
Thursday 27 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays, Diageo and Unilever.
Trading statements
Aviva (LSE:AV.), Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Brooks Macdonald, Cairn Homes, Derwent London, Drax, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Genus, Greencoat UK Wind, Hiscox, Howden Joinery, Jupiter Fund Management, London Stock Exchange Group, Macfarlane, Man Group, Metro Bank, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), PPHE Hotel Group, RHI Magnesita NV, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Serco, Shaftesbury Capital, St James's Place, Taylor Wimpey, Winking Studios, WPP
AGM/EGM
Active Energy, IntegraFin, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, Oncimmune Holdings, St James's Place, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust
Friday 28 February
Trading statements
Benchmark Holdings, IMI, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), Morgan Advanced Materials, Pearson, Primary Health Properties, Revolution Beauty Group, Rightmove, Spectris, Tritax Big Box REIT
AGM/EGM
Alliance Pharma, Belluscura, DCI Advisors, Katoro Gold
