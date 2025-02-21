The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, Ocado, IAG, Aviva

There’s a rush of big names and popular stocks reporting figures in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

21st February 2025 13:56

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 24 February

Trading statements

Croma Security Solutions, Georgia Capital, Kosmos Energy, ME Group International, Tristel

AGM/EGM

Aseana Properties, Gooch & Housego, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, Triple Point Energy Transition, Virgin Wines UK

Tuesday 25 February

Trading statements

Avation, Croda International, dotdigital, Feedback, Jadestone Energy, Lion Finance, Renewables Infrastructure Group, Smith & Nephew, Uniphar, Unite Group

AGM/EGM

Bankers Investment Trust, Cel AI, Merit Group, On the Beach, Victorian Plumbing

Wednesday 26 February

Trading statements

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Avingtrans, Hammerson, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Morgan Sindall, Rathbones Group, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Seeing Machines

AGM/EGM

Capital For Colleagues, Chemring, Coro Energy, Diales, Image Scan Holdings

Thursday 27 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays, Diageo and Unilever.

Trading statements

Aviva (LSE:AV.), Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Brooks Macdonald, Cairn Homes, Derwent London, Drax, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Genus, Greencoat UK Wind, Hiscox, Howden Joinery, Jupiter Fund Management, London Stock Exchange Group, Macfarlane, Man Group, Metro Bank, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), PPHE Hotel Group, RHI Magnesita NV, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), Serco, Shaftesbury Capital, St James's Place, Taylor Wimpey, Winking Studios, WPP

AGM/EGM

Active Energy, IntegraFin, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, Oncimmune Holdings, St James's Place, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust

Friday 28 February

Trading statements

Benchmark Holdings, IMI, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), Morgan Advanced Materials, Pearson, Primary Health Properties, Revolution Beauty Group, Rightmove, Spectris, Tritax Big Box REIT

AGM/EGM

Alliance Pharma, Belluscura, DCI Advisors, Katoro Gold 

