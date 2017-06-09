The week ahead: Tesco, Ashtead
9th June 2017 15:26
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Investors will be looking for good things from Tesco's first quarter results, and hope Ashtead's outlook does not disappoint.
Monday 12 June
Trading Statements
Servoca, MITIE, Motorpoint
AGM/EGM
Foresight Solar Fund
Tuesday 13 June
Equipment rental firmhas been a star performer in recent years. It did well after sterling crashed after the EU referendum – it does the lion's share of its business in the US.
And it was that exposure through its core Sunbelt division which provided a further lift when Donald Trump took the US presidency in November, with the promise of £1 trillion of infrastructure spend.
Now, it's expected to report a strong finish to the year ended 30 April, with Peel Hunt pencilling in fourth-quarter rental growth of 11% at Sunbelt, and 21% surge in earnings per share, driven in part by the strong dollar.
"Ashtead remains a key buy idea given the cyclical, structural and operational attractions," argues analyst Andrew Nussey, who rates Ashtead a 'buy' with £18 price target.
Trading Statements
Ashtead, Oxford Biodynamics, Abzena, Park Group, Trifast, Telecom plus, Halma, Iomart, CML Microsystems, FIH Group, Evgen Pharma, Merlin Entertainments, Capita
AGM/EGM
Capita, Action Hotels, Merlin Entertainments, Boston International, Paragon Entertainment
Wednesday 14 June
Trading Statements
Elegant Hotels Group, Bellway, Gym Group, Charles Stanley Group, Biffa, Severfield, Norcros, Castings, Enteq Upstream
AGM/EGM
Igas Energy, Futura Medical, Concepta, Davictus
Thursday 15 June
Trading statements
Drax, PZ Cussons, Safestore, Majestic Wine, Consort Medical
AGM/EGM
Metals Exploration, Serabi Mining, City Merchants High Yield Trust, Attraqt, Loopup
Friday 16 June
did well last year, but it's struggled to find any momentum in 2017, with the share price down over 12% in the past five months. If things are to improve, it'll have to impress with first-quarter results Friday.
Look for a 1.7% increase in group like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to 27 May, says UBS. UK sales should be up 1.9%, largely in line with recent Kantar data.
"If validated, this would represent Tesco's strongest quarter in the past seven years, but the split between inflation and volume is likely to determine investor response," writes analyst Daniel Ekstein.
"Market share defenders such as Tesco are at their most effective when grinding out virtuous circle, volume-led strategies to generate operating leverage and make price reinvestments. The most effective tool to keep that circle spinning (and solidify Tesco's recovery) is price."
Trading statements
Record, Tesco
AGM/EGM
Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Ergomed
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.