The Week Ahead: US banks, Dunelm, Hays  

8th October 2021 13:44

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.  

Monday 11 October

Trading statements

XP Power, LendInvest

AGM/EGM

St Peter Port Capital

Tuesday 12 October

Trading statements

French Connection, Maestrano, OnTheMarket, Stagecoach, YouGov

AGM/EGM

Augean, City of London Group, Clipper Logistics

Wednesday 13 October

The big US banks kick off third-quarter earnings season today, with JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) publishing its numbers. You can see the full calendar of upcoming results here

Trading statements

Angling Direct, Applied Graphene Materials, Barratt Developments, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Man Group, Marston's, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Pearson, Sanderson Design, Stock Spirits, Vertu Motors

AGM/EGM

Barratt Developments

Thursday 14 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) and WPP (LSE:WPP).

Trading statements

Ashmore, ASOS, Brooks Macdonald, Domino's Pizza, Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Hays (LSE:HAS), Hurricane Energy, Norcros, Rathbone Brothers, Tinto, Sabre Insurance

AGM/EGM

BHP Group, Artemis Alpha Trust, Rank Group, Sabien Technology

Friday 15 October

Trading statements

Rio Tinto

AGM/EGM

Ashmore, Hargreaves Lansdown, Loungers, Tungsten Corporation

