The Week Ahead: US banks, Dunelm, Hays
8th October 2021 13:44
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 11 October
Trading statements
XP Power, LendInvest
AGM/EGM
St Peter Port Capital
Tuesday 12 October
Trading statements
French Connection, Maestrano, OnTheMarket, Stagecoach, YouGov
AGM/EGM
Augean, City of London Group, Clipper Logistics
Wednesday 13 October
The big US banks kick off third-quarter earnings season today, with JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) publishing its numbers. You can see the full calendar of upcoming results here.
Trading statements
Angling Direct, Applied Graphene Materials, Barratt Developments, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Man Group, Marston's, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Pearson, Sanderson Design, Stock Spirits, Vertu Motors
AGM/EGM
Barratt Developments
Thursday 14 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) and WPP (LSE:WPP).
Trading statements
Ashmore, ASOS, Brooks Macdonald, Domino's Pizza, Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Hays (LSE:HAS), Hurricane Energy, Norcros, Rathbone Brothers, Tinto, Sabre Insurance
AGM/EGM
BHP Group, Artemis Alpha Trust, Rank Group, Sabien Technology
Friday 15 October
Trading statements
Rio Tinto
AGM/EGM
Ashmore, Hargreaves Lansdown, Loungers, Tungsten Corporation
