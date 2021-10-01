Buying bonds in a SIPP

What are bonds?

‘Bond’ is a term savers and investors will frequently come across; it loosely describes an agreement with a business or government to pay you interest in return for money that you have lent.

You will often see cash accounts like fixed-rate savings accounts from banks and building societies referred to as bonds, then there are Premium Bonds offered by NS&I.

However, in an investment context, the term bond usually refers to fixed-interest securities. These include loans to governments, known as government bonds or gilts and loans to businesses which are called corporate bonds.

Both pay a fixed rate of return, but unlike savings plans, your capital is at risk if the borrower defaults on the loan.