Shareholder democracy.

Skin in the game

In June 2021, we called for the introduction of rules requiring fund managers to say how much they have invested in the funds and investment trusts they manage.

In a letter to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Financial Services Consumer Panel, we called for measures to be brought in similar to those in the USA to increase transparency regarding ‘skin in the game’.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “We believe this transparency gap needs to be addressed by the FCA for the benefit of investors in the UK, to ensure they can make better-informed decisions.

“Retail investors deserve better disclosure and treatment - it is just good governance. They should be given the critical information required to decide if those who eat their own cooking are indeed better cooks.”

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “Who wouldn’t want to know whether their fund manager eats their own cooking? The answer is not many, and our research backs this up loud and clear. It is generally only journalists or investment analysts who are in the privileged position to ask these difficult but important questions.

“Investment trusts have a clear edge over funds in this respect, although it is the non-executive directors who are on the radar here. It’s time to turn the heat on fund managers too.”