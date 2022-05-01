Your pension after death

Death benefits for defined benefit pensions

Income

Defined benefit pensions will normally carry on paying an income to your dependents if you die either before, or after you started taking benefits.

However, it’s important to note that this will usually only be a portion of what you received (or would have received), for example half or two-thirds.

The exact rules and benefits will vary between schemes though, so always check what you and your family would be entitled to.

Dependents your scheme might pay death benefits to include:

Your spouse or civil partner

Anyone who was financially dependent on you when you died – including a partner that you weren’t married to

Children in full-time education (aged under 23)

Children of any age, if they have physical or mental impairments

Payments to spouses will typically continue until they die, however some schemes may cease payments if the recipient remarries. Provision for children and other dependents can vary, so it’s important to check the specific rules of your scheme.

For income tax purposes, income payments will be added to the recipient’s total income for the year, which could result in the pension being subject to tax at the recipient's tax rate.

If the annual rate of pension is small, your beneficiaries may also be given the option of commuting the value of the pension, instead taking this as a one-off lump sum payment which effectively extinguishes the benefits under the Scheme.

If you are not married or in a civil partnership, or do not have anyone that is financially dependent on you, your pension scheme rules may state that no pension payments will be made after your death. In this case your pension would effectively die with you.

Lump sums

Defined benefit pensions may also pay out lump sums in some circumstances.

These might include: