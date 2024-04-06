How to build a FTSE tracker ISA portfolio

Benefits of FTSE tracker funds in your ISA portfolio

Lower costs

A FTSE tracker ISA portfolio is a low-cost option for investing in funds.

Actively managed funds, such as Fundsmith Equity or Baillie Gifford American, usually have Ongoing Charges Figures (OCFs) of between 0.5% and 1%. This is the amount the fund manager charges annually from your total investment and does not include trading fees.

FTSE tracker funds tend to have lower annual fees – typically between 0.1 and 0.4%.

Although this difference in ongoing fees may sound small, over time it can make a big difference to the size of your investment.

Reduced risk

If you choose FTSE trackers for your ISA portfolio, you are effectively investing in a wide range of companies. This means your investment will be less vulnerable to a sudden drop in the share price of one particular company.

However, FTSE tracker funds can drop in value like any type of investment.

FTSE indices are invested in UK-based companies, so can be affected by the overall performance of the UK economy.

The FTSE 100 is a concentrated basket of the 100 biggest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. The FTSE 250 is the next 250 biggest companies. The more companies your fund is invested in, the more diluted the risk profile of your portfolio.

Simplicity

Choosing FTSE tracker funds for your ISA portfolio is a simple way to invest. You can invest in a wide range of companies and sectors without having to choose individual shares.

For example, you could build a FTSE 100 tracker ISA by investing in just one FTSE 100 tracker fund in your ISA.

Tax benefits in an ISA

Any profits you make from your investments, including those investments in a FTSE index tracker, are tax-free in an ISA. If you were to invest in a general trading account, you would have to pay Capital Gains Tax on investment profits worth over £3,000.

UK dividends are also tax-free in an ISA account. In contrast, you can only earn £500 in tax-free dividend income in a trading account. Anything over that threshold is taxed.

You can invest up to £20,000 per tax year in your Stocks and Shares ISA.