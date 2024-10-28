Serious ill health lump sum (SIHLS) guide

What is the serious ill health lump sum?

A serious ill health lump sum may apply where someone has a life expectancy of less than a year and is under age 75. It may be possible for all non-drawdown/uncrystallised funds to be paid entirely as a tax-free lump sum. It’s not limited to those that have reached the normal minimum pension age (currently 55, rising to 57 in 2028).

The payment can be used to help with some of the financial challenges that may have resulted from your illness – for example repaying debts, such as a mortgage, or making adaptations to your home.

To qualify for a serious ill health lump sum, certain conditions will need to be met:

A doctor (or registered medical practitioner) will need to provide written evidence that you have less than 12 months to live

The payments must be permitted by the individual scheme’s rules

The payment can only come from uncrystallised pension benefits

The payment must use up all of the remaining uncrystallised pension benefits

Even if you don’t qualify for serious ill health lump sum when you are first diagnosed, it’s worth keeping it in mind as part of the financial planning process, in the event that your health deteriorates.