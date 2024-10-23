Pensions and divorce: a guide to pension sharing order rules

Offsetting

Instead of physically splitting a pension, some couples will agree to offsetting. This is where one party keeps their pension but gives up more non-pension assets instead, this can be any asset, but is most likely to be the property.

For example, the party that has full-time custody of the children may get full ownership of the family home, in lieu of a stake in the other party’s pension.

Pros

Offsetting can be the most straightforward way of tackling the pension problem in a divorce and costs less to implement than pension sharing orders or earmarking arrangements – particularly for smaller pensions, where charges can outweigh the benefits.

It also gives divorcing couples a clean break, with no further complications if either remarries or dies. It may also be the only option if overseas pensions are involved as they cannot be split in a UK court.

Cons

The main disadvantage to offsetting is that it can leave both parties finances unbalanced post-divorce.

While one party might get to keep their pension, they could be left without the necessary funds for short-term needs, for example to buy a new home themselves.

The other party, meanwhile, might get the benefit of keeping the family home but have minimal provision for their own retirement.

Problems with offsetting

Offsetting won’t be an option for every divorcing couple; it can only work if there are sufficient non-pension assets (like property or savings and investments) to offset the pension against in the first place. It will also be difficult to implement if the value of the pension is disproportionate to the value of other assets held by the couple.

Striking a fair deal with pensions offsetting can be difficult too. Not only can the value of different assets change over time, but pensions are notoriously difficult to value. Divorcing couples may underestimate their worth, especially if retirement is a long way off, or there are more pressing short-term financial worries for divorcing couples to contend with, such as where they will live or how they will pay the bills.