Can I transfer an ISA to a SIPP?

Should I transfer my ISA into a SIPP?

Before you decide to transfer an ISA into your SIPP, it is important to understand the implications as you will not be able to reverse the transfer if you do change your mind.

Advantages of transferring an ISA to a SIPP

The positives of transferring your ISA into your SIPP include the 20% tax relief you will automatically receive, with further tax relief available if you are a higher or additional taxpayer.

You can also benefit from preferential estate planning rules. Any remaining SIPP funds can be left to your beneficiaries without it being considered part of your estate for inheritance tax purposes.

Additionally, if you have a larger SIPP fund, this can reduce the running costs if you pay fixed charges and fees.

Disadvantages of transferring an ISA to a SIPP

The potential disadvantages mainly relate to accessing your money. You need to wait until age 55 (57 from 2028) to be able to take any money from your SIPP but you can do this whenever you like with an ISA.

You also need to be aware of the different tax treatments when you take money. Up to 25% of your SIPP fund can be taken tax-free, with the remainder taxed as income. All of the money you take from an ISA is tax-free.

Other considerations before a transfer

You should also consider your allowances before you make a decision, especially on your SIPP.

An annual and a lifetime allowance both come into play on a SIPP. The annual allowance sets the amount that can be paid into your pensions each year for tax relief. This is the lower of £40,000 or 100% of your annual earnings.

The lifetime allowance is the maximum amount you can build up in pensions, including your SIPP, without facing a tax charge. This is £1,073,100, which is frozen until April 2026.

Your ISA allowance will be affected if you transfer money out of it into a SIPP. By doing this, you lose that slice of your ISA allowance and will not be able to top it up again if you change your mind

There are also advantages to keeping your investments spread across both ISAs and SIPPs. By having these different income sources, you can potentially reduce your tax bill in retirement, using tax-free income from your ISA instead of taking taxable income from your SIPP.